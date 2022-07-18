Sadie Sink’s Style Evolution, From Stranger Things To Fashion Darling

Sadie Sink is one of our favorite up-and-comers in Hollywood. You probably know her from her role on Stranger Things as Max (especially after her performance this past season) but Sink has been a star since she got her start on Broadway in 2012’s revival of Annie. Over the past few years, she’s dazzled us in The Glass Castle, Fear Street, and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film — all while maintaining a stellar sense of fashion.

Sink’s looks on the red carpet (and occasional fashion week appearance) have evolved alongside her growing career, from award-show glam to effortlessly laid -back ensembles. The on-the-rise “It” girl has worked with all the top designer brands, including Prada, Miu Miu, Kate Spade, and Chanel, and as one of Hollywood’s brightest young stars, we’re excited to see where she, and her fashion, go next.

See Sadie Sink’s style evolution on the red carpet over the years, ahead.

2015, The Audience Opening Night After Party Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sink played Young Queen Elizabeth II in The Audience on Broadway a few years after her role in Annie. For the opening night of the show, she wore a simple navy dress with mesh detailing for a classy, put-together look.

2017, Comic-Con Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sink joined the cast of Stranger Things as Max Mayfield in 2017. For one of her appearances at Comic-Con Sand Diego that year, she wore a Kate Spade tiered floral dress and sparkly sneakers.

2017, Comic-Con Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images Sink went with a bright red shift dress and sparkly loafers, a shoe that she sports often over the years, for the Stranger Things press conference at Comic-Con San Diego in 2017.

2017, Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Party Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Party, Sink wore another shift dress, this one a sequined white with embroidered flowers, paired with velvet maroon flats.

2017, The Glass Castle Screening Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Sink opted for a navy lace dress for the screening of The Glass Castle. The frilly white bib offers a touch of playfulness to this classy ensemble.

2017, Stranger Things Season 2 Premiere Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Sink wore this sophisticated Chanel dress to the premiere of the second season of Stranger Things, paired with a simple black clutch and strappy black heels.

2017, SiriusXM’s Stranger Things Town Hall Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2017, she wore a black blazer over an Alexander Wang ‘fit for the SiriusXM Stranger Things town hall.

2017, Humane Society of the United States Gala Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Humane Society of the United States Gala in 2017, Sink combined this white Stella McCartney dress with lace detailing and solid black ankle boots, topping the look off with a black clutch.

2017, American Music Awards J. Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sink wore a peachy Prada dress to the 2017 AMAs. The chainmail-metallic overlay elevates the shift dress and goes beautifully with her metallic heels.

2018, W Magazine’s It Girls Party Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2018, Sink wore this Dior boatneck dress with an edge by adding glossy black combat boots to the otherwise simple look at W Magazine’s It Girls Party.

2018, Golden Globes Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sink’s first appearance at the Golden Globes was marked with this fluffy Miu Miu gown and pumps. She topped the ensemble off with Chopard jewels for an undeniably classy look.

2018, SAG Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Sink wore head-to-toe Chanel to the SAG awards in 2018. Her intricate beaded gown was paired with delicate jewelry for a sweet, sparkly ensemble.

2018, Kids’ Choice Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This edgy, playful Kids’ Choice Award ‘fit from 2018 combines vegan leather pants, courtesy of Hiraeth Collective, and heeled combat boots.

2018, PaleyFest Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Another look from Rooney Mara’s Hiraeth Collective, Sink wore this pretty bustier-layered dress with combat boots for a monochrome appearance.

2018, MTV Movie & TV Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sink opted for a more casual outfit at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, with this pink and gold sequined blazer and cropped skinny jeans.

2018, Opening of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sink wore these tweed flare pants with nautical-inspired button detailing and a high-neck white top from Chanel to match for the 2018 opening of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

2018, Emmy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Sink sported a white custom gown with faux leather floral-capped sleeves from Hiraeth Collective to the 2018 Emmys, topping the ensemble off with strappy black heels.

2018, Chanel Metiers D’Art Show Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images One of her most iconic looks, Sink wore a sparkly blue crop top and short set from Chanel for the brand’s Metiers D’Art show.

2019, New York Fashion Week Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This pretty lavender look from Kate Spade is a shiny, pastel number that Sink wore to attend the brand’s Fall 2019 runway show during New York Fashion Week.

2019, CFDA Fashion Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images This chiffon Kate Spade two-piece set is a delicate, eye-catching look with its floral detailing. Sink paired it with a purple Kate Spade bag for a gorgeous 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards ensemble.

2019, Stranger Things Season 3 Premiere Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sink wore this shimmery look to the season 3 premiere of Stranger Things. She’s pretty in pink Prada and matching satin pumps — a Sadie staple.

2019, New York Fashion Week Jim Spellman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sink wore this elegant plaid yellow dress from Kate Spade for its Spring 2020 show during New York Fashion Week.

2019, Milan Fashion Week Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sink wore a floral Prada pantsuit over a black turtleneck to attend the Prada’s Spring 2020 runway show during Milan Fashion Week. A pair of strappy black heels and brown purse complete the look.

2019, WE Day UN Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sink wore another dress by Hierath Collective for her appearance at WE Day UN in 2019. She topped the edgy look off with a pair of vegan Dr. Martens.

2019, Gucci Private Event Jeff Schear/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sink wore a colorful skirt and hot pink, high-neck blouse to Gucci’s Zumi Handbag launch in 2019 in Chicago.

2020, SAG Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sink looked stunning at the 2020 SAG Awards in this bejeweled gown from Gucci with crystal-covered straps.

2021, Fear Street Trilogy Premiere Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sink opted for a more laid-back look at the Fear Street premiere in 2021 with black high-waisted trousers and a bandeau crop top. Chunky loafers from the brand polish everything off for this head-to-toe Prada ensemble.

2021, Free Guy Premiere Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another page from Sink’s model off-duty look, she wore Miu Miu to the Free Guy premiere, taking a crisp white oversized blazer, high-waisted jeans, and a jeweled top to radiate effortless cool.

2021, Chanel Party Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Sink wore Chanel to the Chanel N°5 in the Stars debut party, pairing the monochromatic look with the stunning red lip that she frequents on the red carpet.

2021, “All Too Well” Short Film Premiere Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To celebrate her starring role in Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film, Sink wore another Chanel ‘fit, complete with a cute cubic Chanel bag.

2021, New York Fashion Week John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At another Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week, Sink wore an embroidered top and trousers from the brand, paired with bow-clad pumps and a bright pop of yellow through her bag.

2022, Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This custom all-white look from Prada made a mark at the Stranger Things season 4 premiere. Sink’s signature red carpet ponytail makes this suit ensemble sleek and put together.

2022, Stranger Things FYSEE Event Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Another suited look from Sink, this all-black outfit was striking against her red hair at the Stranger Things FYSEE Event.

2022, Tribeca Film Festival Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images This tweed blazer-and-skirt combo from Chanel paired with some high-knee boots was a signature Sink look for the Chanel Artists Dinner at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

