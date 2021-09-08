Upon the viral release of her hit song “Mooo!” in 2018, Doja Cat became an overnight sensation and has been entertaining her fans ever since. The Planet Her singer is known for her wildly whimsical fashion sense, but in recent years, she’s taken a more elevated approach on the red carpet. Though, her designer gowns are always distinctly Doja. Ahead, check out Doja Cat’s best fashion moments on the red carpet.