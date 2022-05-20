You may have just learned about Emma Chamberlain from a certain viral clip with Jack Harlow on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, or you may have been a fan since the start of her authentically entertaining videos on YouTube, a platform that helped catapult Chamberlain into stardom. Perhaps it’s her successful Chamberlain Coffee business that caught your attention, or maybe the many fashion (and beauty) partnerships she’s landed in only a few years, from luxury labels like Louis Vuitton and Cartier to more mainstream names like PacSun, Calvin Klein, and Levi’s. (The latter includes a collaboration — 501 denim shorts printed and dyed in chocolate brown — that recently launched, too.)

It’s obvious that Chamberlain has gone from a Gen-Z icon to a full-on fashion darling, and this is only the beginning. Whether it’s sitting front row at fashion week or an appearance on the red carpet, her style is just starting to take shape — and it’s an exciting thing to watch in real time.

See Emma Chamberlain’s style evolution on the red carpet over the years, ahead.

2018, Streamy Awards Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2018 Streamy Awards, Chamberlain showed off her penchant for high-waisted tailored pants — a style she still wears today — with plaid trousers, paired with a white fitted top, lace-up boots, and a Gucci belt.

2019, Paris Fashion Week Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Louis Vuitton brand ambassador attended her first runway show for Fall 2019, wearing a look from the French fashion house.

2019, Louis Vuitton Event Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images At a Louis Vuitton event in Los Angeles, Chamberlain represents the brand in designer LV fro head to toe.

2019, Target 20th Anniversary Collection Red Carpet Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection event in New York City, Chamberlain wore a fun but polished look, including a white blouse, colorful plaid pants, a yellow crossbody bag, and white boots.

2019, Teen Vogue Celebrates Generation Next Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During New York Fashion Week, Chamberlain attended Teen Vogue’s Generation Next event in a Louis Vuitton matching set.

2019, Paris Fashion Week Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Naturally representing Louis Vuitton at the luxury brand’s Spring 2020 runway show in Paris.

2019, Time 100 Next Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In New York, Chamberlain attended the Time 100 Next event wearing a black mini dress and boots.

2019, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chamberlain rang in the new year at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Los Angeles wearing an all-black party look.

2010, Paris Fashion Week Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Another Paris Fashion Week, another Louis Vuitton show. Chamberlain attended the debut of its Fall 2020 collection wearing a short green jumpsuit with a color-blocked jacket and knee-high socks.

2021, Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chamberlain attended her first-ever Met Gala wearing a custom Louis Vuitton look, featuring gold embellishments, cutout details, and a high-low skirt.

2021, Paris Fashion Week Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, Chamberlain opted for a denim set, including a cropped, button-down jacket and wide-leg jeans.

2022, Paris Fashion Week Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Paris Fashion Week, Chamberlain attended Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 runway show in a more laid-back look, featuring a black mock neck crop top and leather pants.

2022, Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ahead of the 2022 Oscars, Chamberlain attended a Vanity Fair and Lancôme event in a polished black suit.

2022, Vanity Fair Oscar Party John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Chamberlain wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown.

2022, Coachella Shutterstock for BDG Chamberlain stopped by the NYLON House during Coachella, wearing a Knorts jumpsuit with a vintage Miu Miu belt bag, R13 boots, and Giant Vintage sunglasses.

2022, Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chamberlain returned to the Met Gala red carpet in 2022 wearing a custom Louis Vuitton look inspired by the evening’s “Gilded Age” theme with Cartier jewelry.

Read Emma Chamberlain’s NYLON 19, revealing her go-to sad songs, dream music festival headliners, her love for spicy hummus, and more.