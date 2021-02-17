Emma Chamberlain is bringing the sunshine this winter in her new partnership with Pacsun. The YouTuber, fashion "It" girl, and burgeoning coffee mogul stars in the spring campaign for the retailer, inspired by self-reflection and hope for a better 2021.

"I’m just ready to really go into 2021 strong," Chamberlain said in an official statement. "I feel like the biggest thing I’m trying to do is just be easier on myself in general and not be as judgmental of myself and be forgiving of myself. I think that I spent a lot of time analyzing myself last year, so this year, I want to kind of let go of that a little bit."

The 19-year-old has a long history with Pacsun, shopping at its stores while she grew up in the Bay Area. The new campaign is peak spring and effortlessly Emma Chamberlain, with casual denim and loungewear pieces in a range of pastels with pops of vibrant neons.

"I grew up wearing Pacsun. I love the brands that they put all in one place," added Chamberlain. "I would go in there to find what was cool at the time, and it is still the perfect spot for finding what’s cool right now. The prices are affordable, the sizing is inclusive, it’s just been here [in my heart] for a really long time."

According to WWD, Chamberlain's partnership with Pacsun goes behind its latest campaign. In April, she will be hosting the fashion brand and retailer's weekly Instagram Live series, PacTalks, which will focus on mental health.

Check out some of Emma Chamberlain's campaign for Pacsun, below, and shop it over on Pacsun's website.

Courtesy of Pacsun