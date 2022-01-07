When Emma Chamberlain announced the launch of her first-ever business Chamberlain Coffee at the end of 2019, it was one of the most unexpected yet extremely on-brand news from the YouTuber-turned-entrepreneur. Oftentimes those with as high of an influential status as Chamberlain — a combined following of 26.1 million on YouTube and Instagram, to be exact — would expand into merch (which she’s already done) and a big fashion deal (hello, Louis Vuitton) and call it a day, but for Chamberlain, running a full-fledged coffee business has been a genuine and fulfilling passion project.

“I don't think I've ever worked this hard on something,” she told NYLON back in 2020. “This might be more crazy and difficult than my YouTube ever was.”

Now, three years since its official launch, Chamberlain Coffee is still going strong, expanding into retailers like Erewhon and Amazon and well beyond just coffee with IRL pop-ups, beverage-ready accessories, and matcha. Most recently, the brand launched “Cocoa Grizzly” hot chocolate just in time for the cold-weather season and upcoming snow days.

“I’ve learned so many, but one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that success doesn’t happen overnight,” she tells NYLON upon reflecting on the past two years running Chamberlain Coffee. “Growing and evolving a brand takes time and patience and I’ve had to tackle so many obstacles along the way to go get to where the brand is today. From tasting hundreds of coffee samples, 24/7 attention to detail and endless back and forth on important business decisions, it has definitely been a roller coaster ride. However, I wouldn’t want it any other way!”

Below, Chamberlain takes on the NYLON 19, revealing her go-to sad songs, dream music festival headliners, her love for spicy hummus, and more.

1. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? “Take On Me” by a-ha. I’ve watched it thousands of times. It’s perfect.

2. What’s the weirdest snack that you make? My snacks usually consist of me putting spicy hummus on literally anything and everything, the weirdest being hard boiled eggs. I’m not sure if eggs and hummus are actually a good combination or if hummus just makes everything taste good.

3. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Spicy hummus.

4. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Jersey Shore or The Great British Bake Off. Unfortunately neither of those are feasible options for me. I go to bed by 10 p.m. and am not from England.

5. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Have one toothbrush on your bathroom counter and one in the shower. Brushing your teeth in the shower is very efficient.

6. What is your coffee order? Most regularly I order a cold brew with almond milk, but when the weather is cold or I am feeling romantic, I will order a cortado with almond milk. When making coffee at home, my go-to is usually a cold brew using Chamberlain Coffee’s Cold Brew Elephant Bags with almond milk.

7. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I am a Gemini, and people tend to hate Geminis, which makes me not want to believe in it.

8. Describe your worst date in three words. I’ve never actually been on a traditional date…

9. What is your go-to sad song? “Space Song” by Beach House, “Harvest Moon” by Neil Young, “A Lack of Color” by Death Cab For Cutie, “I’d Have You Anytime” by George Harrison, and a handful of Coldplay songs. It’s hard for me to choose.

10. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Kendall Jenner and Jared Leto’s 2019 Met Gala looks were… incredible.

11. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? Absolutely nothing.

12. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Cooking tutorials. I cannot stop watching cooking tutorials. It’s a useful rabbit hole to go down though, so I am not complaining. If anyone needs a perfectly poached egg they can call me.

13. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? All of my Doc Martens. They make every outfit feel complete. I’ll probably hand them down to my children one day.

14. What was your teenage AIM screen name? What lyrics would make up your AIM away message today? I was born a few years too late for this question.

15. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? The Strokes, The Postal Service, and The Beatles.

16. What is one question you never want to be asked again? “What my favorite _____ is.” I have a lot of favorite things in every category and I don’t see why I have to choose. For example, I have multiple favorite songs and favorite foods and favorite articles of clothing and favorite books and favorite movies that I love equally as if they were my children. There are so many variables that affect which favorite I may choose at any given moment that I am unable to ever give a clear answer, which makes myself and the person asking the question feel frustrated.

17. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I feel neutral about ghosts, I haven’t seen one myself, but they could absolutely be real. What do I know?

18. What’s a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Letting laundry pile up on the chair in my room for weeks before I put it away.

19. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Napoleon Dynamite and Coraline.

