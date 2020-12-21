After conquering the world of coffee, YouTube, and temporary makeup artistry, Emma Chamberlain is ready to take on skincare. The YouTuber has been named the global ambassador and creative director of Bad Habit, a new skincare line from Forma Brands.

Set to launch at the end of the month, the clean and cruelty-free collection of products was created with the intention of giving you a complete, easy-to-follow skincare routine. "Bad Habit is me in a skincare brand — it's honest, unapologetic, and realistic about the fact that life is far from perfect," Chamberlain said of her involvement. "When I was younger and dealing with acne, I felt totally lost when it came to skincare. I couldn't connect to any brands or products because they all were expecting perfection. Bad Habit is the kind of brand that I would've felt safe going to at that time because the message is so positive, honest, and real."

The Bad Habit lineup consists of two separate categories — daily essentials and targeted spot treatments. Split into morning and night products, the essentials category includes a Matcha and Mint cleanser ($19), a Multivitamin Moisturizer, ($24) the Acai Nightly Cleansing Balm ($22), and a Melatonin and Glycolic Night Cream ($25).

For the spot treatments, Bad Habit's collection includes a Hydrating Hyaluronic Mask ($24), an Enzyme Peel featuring AHA/BHA ($29), Hemp Nourishing Oil ($29), Hydrating Mist ($19), Hand Cream ($18), and a Green Juice Charcoal Mask ($24). As for Chamberlain's favorite product, she revealed that the Hemp Nourishing Oil has essentially changed her skin, likening the results to having a baby-fresh face.

Products were created to address common skincare woes, including acne, daily stressors, blue light, and the resulting look of skin that comes after a bad night's sleep. The accompanying packaging clearly labels each product and its instructions, along with suggested use and featured ingredients.

Meet all of the products in the Bad Habit line, below. The collection launches at Ulta, in-store and online, on December 27, and then launches online and in-store at Morphe on December 29.