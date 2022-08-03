Devon Lee Carlson’s Style Evolution, From L.A. Casual To Designer Darling

Internet darling and self-made “It” girl Devon Lee Carlson is a name to look out for in the fashion world. The multi-hyphenate — YouTuber, influencer, model, and, of course, bestie of Bella Hadid — is best known for her family-run business Wildflower Cases, but she’s garnering plenty of stylish gigs, like designing collections for Marc Jacobs, Lack of Color, and regularly sporting luxury brands, from Burberry to Louis Vuitton.

Carlson’s sense of style has developed over the years while she’s been in the spotlight, from channeling Los Angeles’ signature casual aesthetic to wearing nostalgic Y2K outfits and coveted vintage pieces. She’s an influencer to keep your eyes on, as her looks are constantly on-trend and, often, showing off what’s next in fashion.

See Devon Lee Carlson’s style evolution over the years, ahead.

2016, New York Fashion Week Paul Morigi/WireImage/Getty Images Carlson wore a full monochromatic gray look with a long fur coat to the Nicholas K Fall 2016 show at New York Fashion Week. Paired with her in a high bun, the look is a fashionable spin on casual chic.

2016, & Book Launch in Los Angeles Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carlson sported a denim-on-denim look with shorts from Reformation paired with a black boot and cami for a relaxed, off-duty vibe at a book launch for & in Los Angeles.

2017, max-bone Opening Event Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carlson, with her precious dog Martin in tow, opted for a gingham tank and black cropped jeans at the launch party for max-bone, a luxury pet brand. She finished the look with Gucci black loafers.

2017, Billboard Music Awards John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carlson wore a strappy black minidress from Réalisation Par with a sheer button-up and strappy black heels to attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

2018, Marc Jacobs DAISY LOVE Launch Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carlson paired a fuzzy black tank top from UNIF with Marc Jacobs daisy-patterned pants and black platforms for her appearance at the launch of DAISY LOVE by Marc Jacobs.

2018, Bella Hadid x True Religion Party Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the launch of the Bella Hadid x True Religion line, Carlson wore a graphic tank printed with True Religion iconography on it, black skinny jeans, and black platform boots for a laid-back, rocker look.

2019, Louis Vuitton X Opening Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carlson wore Louis Vuitton to celebrate the launch of the Louis Vuitton X exhibition in Los Angeles. Carlson’s sheer black lace top and flared pants gave her a casual edge, while her layered pearl necklace and slicked-back hair offer the feeling of elegance to the look.

2019, Victoria’s Secret x For Love & Lemons Party Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carlson attended the Victoria’s Secret x For Love & Lemons launch in a sheer, lacy slip dress and simple black heels for an elegant, sultry look.

2019, Core x Let Love Rule Benefit Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Core x Let Love Rule Benefit during Art Basel Miami, Carlson wore a white wrap dress with a deep v-neck, paired with a snakeskin purse and strappy heels.

2022, New York Fashion Week Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carlson wore Tory Burch to the Tory Burch Fall 2022 runway show at New York Fashion Week. The black corset waist divides up her sheer lavender top and flared brown skirt, which makes for a flowy, classic look paired together.

2022, Burberry Event on Rodeo Drive Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carlson wore head-to-toe Burberry to attend the Burberry Rodeo Drive Takeover. She paired a brown leather jacket with a matching mini skirt and brown pumps to create a sleek monochromatic look.

2022, Burberry Fall 2023 Presentation Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carlson wore Burberry again to attend the Burberry Fall 2023 women’s collection presentation in London. She turned heads with her sheer high-necked patterned top and balanced the look with some simple high-waisted black trousers and pumps.

2022, Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) Premiere Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images Carlson chose a lacy pink slip dress from Aralda Vintage and pink pumps from By Far to wear to the premiere of Olivia Rodrigo’s documentary, Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film). Carlson topped the look off with a leopard print YSL bag.

2022, Lola Bag Celebration Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A sleek, black Burberry jumpsuit with a V-neck collar is what Carlson wore to the Lola Bag Celebration hosted by Burberry and Riccardo Tisci in Los Angeles.

2022, New York City Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Carlson was spotted in New York City’s East Village wearing a patterned, cut-out Burberry dress and black heels.

2022, Kin Euphorics x Tao Hospitality Group Partnership Party Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carlson opted for a black, frilly sheer dress with an asymmetrical skirt and platform black heels at the launch of Bella Hadid’s Kin Euphorics x Tao Hospitality Group Partnership in Los Angeles.

See more style evolutions from Emma Chamberlain, Blackpink’s Jisoo, and Sadie Sink.