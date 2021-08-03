Devon Lee Carlson’s Marc Jacobs Collab Is The Ultimate Y2K Fashion Collection

Devon Lee Carlson is keeping Y2K fashion alive in her latest collaboration. Following up with her recently released hat designs for Lack of Color, the just-turned-27-year-old social media princess and model, best known as the co-founder and designer for Wildflower Cases, dropped a capsule collection with Marc Jacobs on her birthday, Tuesday, August 3.

Carlson (and her boyfriend The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford) previously collaborated with Marc Jacobs in 2020 on a limited-edition T-shirt for Valentine’s Day. Her new seven-piece collection — sprinkled with fun graphics, like her own doodles, bubblegum-pink letters, and charms galore — is nostalgic, vibrant, and fun, as well as reminiscent of the influencer’s own personal style.

With prices ranging from $80 to $225, the selection consists of playful ready-to-wear garments and accessories, including an oversized comfy shirt, a statement baby tee, and a black slip dress lined with baby blue lace. There’s also a cropped zip-up hoodie-and-pants set stamped with Devon’s own pup Martin. Plus, Carlson turned to her personal archive for inspiration to recreate a vintage Marc Jacobs handbag, which is available in black and hot pink and comes with removable chain that can be also be worn as a necklace.

“Marc is a true fashion icon & inspiration to me,” said Carlson in a press release. “All of the pieces in this collaboration were designed to be worn in any setting, at home with slippers or out on the town with your most fun heels. Getting to design this collaboration has been such an honor & a dream that I’m just waiting to wake up from!”

You can now shop the capsule collection at Marc Jacobs stores in New York and Los Angeles, or online at marcjacobs.com. See more photos from the campaign below, photographed by Conor Cunningham and styled by Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo.

