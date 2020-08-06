Fashion
One for every internet aesthetic.
While quarantines are still in effect, fit pics (and thirst traps) remain indoors until further notice. So, instead of a picturesque background, iPhones have become a low-key fashion statement in mirror selfies. Need an upgrade to yours? After the jump, we found the most stylish phone case brands for every internet aesthetic.
Founded by sisters Devon Lee and Sydney Carlson, Wildflower Cases, which drops limited-edition collections on the reg, is a favorite among YouTubers, TikTokers, and Instagram influencers.