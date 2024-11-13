For even the most experienced and nuanced gift givers, there’s always one person on the list that stops them short. It could be a casual acquaintance or a life-long bestie, but they look like they want for nothing: You just saw them decamp to an anonymous island for a ten-day trip despite their full-time job, and they usually follows — and sometimes surpass — trends with an ever-rotating closet. Their home is lavishly furnished, their beauty always on point... so what do you give someone who feasibly doesn’t need anything new?

This is the perfect opportunity to turn to the frivolous, unexpected, and slightly gaggy gifts. Have a friend who loves sushi? Get them an oddly-shaped chopstick holder. Buying something for the homebody? Surely they don’t have leg-massaging boots. A lot of these options are under $100, proof that you don’t need to ball out to impress even the snootiest and bougiest of friends. Instead, wow them with an esoteric water pitcher or on-trend tooth jewels. Below, see the 18 gifts we wouldn’t think to ask for, yet would be delighted to open.

Flamingo Estate Ed Ruscha Honey $75 see on flamingo estate This California-based purveyor of fine home goods collaborated with American artist Ed Ruscha in the form of honey, which was made by bees working diligently outside of Ruscha’s Los Angeles studio.

Gohar World Personalized Bottle Apron $28 see on gohar world Dress up your cheapest bottle of champs so your friends don’t know you didn’t splurge on Veuve for them.

Ashanti Zanthus Set of 3 Cheese Knives $160 see on artemest If your friend is really into charcuterie boards, show them your support with bougie cheese knives.

Reformation x Shrimps Royal Regenerative Wool Head Scarf $98 see on reformation For every long-haired city girl who needs to keep her mane tamed.

Jonathan Adler Op Art Backgammon Set $425 see on jonathan adler I always see really rich people playing this on their private jets, so it’s a safe bet for someone who has lots of free time (read: funemployed).

Loro Piana Cocooning Socks $300 see on loro piana Yes, you read the price tag right. Kendall Roy’s favorite brand doesn’t come cheaply, but neither does world-class comfort for your toes.

Therabody RecoveryAir Jet Boots $799 see on therabody For your 10,000 steps-a-day friend who won’t shut up about their shin splints.

Edie Parker Butter Tabletop Lighter $133 $150 see on edie parker Hold your “I can’t believe it’s not butter” puns, please. It’s just a really cute lighter in the shape of classic table butter.

Clementine Sleepwear Silk Eye Mask $65 see on clementine Pick an on-trend color for your frequent-flier girlies.

Vowels Cashmere Blend Scarf $700 see on vowels A rather expensive piece for the hype-beast who will brave the hours-long line at Supreme in the dead of winter.

MoMA Design Store Fish Glass Bottle $85 see on moma Keep your good friends hydrated and their childish side alive.

Eleonor Boström Key Dog $275 see on mociun Have you ever seen a more frivolous or adorable piece of entryway décor? I live around the corner from Mociun, and my friend and I have developed a parasocial relationship with this enchanting, magnetized dog in the window.

Kitagawa Bisen Kiln Mayonnaise Bottle Chopstick Rest $11 see on JOC Goods An itty-bitty Kewpie mayo ceramic for both your casual sushi eater and diehard omakase-head.

Marni x Serax Cappuccino Cup with Saucer $84 see on serax If your friend is an at-home barista, this Marni-designed scribbly cup and saucer will make them feel like they’re sitting at a Milanese café.

OnlyNY Cast Iron Pigeon $56 see on onlyny As if the rats of the sky aren’t nosy enough... give your friend’s desktop an eerie edge this winter.

Machete Sunglass Chain in Pistachio $100 see on machete The maximalist with a covetable shades collection will go gaga for this ridiculously chunky cord.