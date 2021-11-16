'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

Jewelry makes a perfect, easy gift during the holidays — except when it comes to your wallet. And finding budget-friendly pieces that aren’t lacking in quality or value can be hard to identify, especially when shopping online. Luckily, we’ve hunted down the best jewelry gifts under $50 that are worthy enough to surprise your friends and family with.

Whether it be the accessory-loving maximalist or an everyday-wearer in your life, jewelry gift ideas can run the gamut within such a saturated market. Fun, kitschy pieces, like colorful plastic rings and earrings or rainbow-stacked bracelets are a great option for those who like to pile on a mixture of pieces. If you’re looking for a gift for someone who dresses more minimal and classic, then signet rings, charm huggies, or pendant necklaces are a good go-to for their day-to-day outfits. Regardless of how they style their jewels, it’s important to get something that can brave the elements within your price range, as well.

We’ve shopped out quality pieces from some brands you’ll love, including Roxanne Assoulin, Uncommon James, and ByChari. Scroll down to start tackling the jewelry lover in your life’s holiday gift this season.

