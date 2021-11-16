Copelyn Bengel

19 Jewelry Pieces Under $50 To Gift For The Holidays

Fancy gifting on a budget.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

Jewelry makes a perfect, easy gift during the holidays — except when it comes to your wallet. And finding budget-friendly pieces that aren’t lacking in quality or value can be hard to identify, especially when shopping online. Luckily, we’ve hunted down the best jewelry gifts under $50 that are worthy enough to surprise your friends and family with.

Whether it be the accessory-loving maximalist or an everyday-wearer in your life, jewelry gift ideas can run the gamut within such a saturated market. Fun, kitschy pieces, like colorful plastic rings and earrings or rainbow-stacked bracelets are a great option for those who like to pile on a mixture of pieces. If you’re looking for a gift for someone who dresses more minimal and classic, then signet rings, charm huggies, or pendant necklaces are a good go-to for their day-to-day outfits. Regardless of how they style their jewels, it’s important to get something that can brave the elements within your price range, as well.

We’ve shopped out quality pieces from some brands you’ll love, including Roxanne Assoulin, Uncommon James, and ByChari. Scroll down to start tackling the jewelry lover in your life’s holiday gift this season.

ILLUSION RING GRN/PINK
Emma Pills

In playful pink and green, this acetate ring is a cute gift for the colorful dresser.

GAIA EARRINGS
BaubleBar

This mid-sized huggie is adorned with a pavé hoop that will make for a festive holiday accessory.

Winter Rings
Gummy Pieces

These kitschy clay rings are handmade and come in a plethora of fun colors.

BARELY THERE, BUT THERE BRACELET
Roxanne Assoulin

This beaded rainbow bracelet is a dainty piece for layering.

Gold Digger Necklace
Petit Moments

With a chunky gold chain, this pendant necklace is trendy yet still classic.

Black Chili Earrings
Joey Baby

These mismatched huggies make the cutest gift with a black chili pepper charm and pretty freshwater pearls.

INITIAL THREADER
ByChari

For a personal touch, this threader earring features your recipient’s initials in a subtle way.

MINI LUCITE HORSESHOE HOOPS
Gold & Honey

These handcrafted lucite hoops are in an electric pink with a unique horseshoe shape.

Nightstone Signet Ring
Madewell

This traditional signet ring has a vintage feel, made with rich gold and onyx.

Cowboy Boot Huggie
Studs

The trendy jewelry gift is this western boot charm hanging on a simple, silver huggie.

Roped Hoops
Uncommon James

A guaranteed staple in any jewelry closet is a textured gold hoop.

Posy Bracelet
Yam NYC

Made of upcycled materials, this bracelet has a floral charm and darling pearl details.

14K Gold-Plated, Enamel & Crystal Striped Huggie Hoop Earrings
Kate Spade New York

These charming huggies are striped with white enamel and micro-crystals, adding flair to your standard earscape.

Gummy Bear Earring
BONBONWHIMS

For the fun dresser, this gummy bear charm comes in an array of colors with the option to switch out your micropavé hoop.

THE GIDI COLLECTION
Oma The Label

This timeless herringbone chain is the perfect gift for anyone. It can be worn alone or layering with playful charms or pearl pieces.

Engravable Curb Chain Ring
Amyo Jewelry

This chain ring has an option for personalization, making it a pretty and thoughtful gift.

Crescent Swirl 18k Gold Plated Hoop Earrings
Ettika

With an unconventional crescent shape, these gold hoops are trendy but also wearable for everyday.

Rainbow Beaded Choker
Adina's Jewels

This colorful Y2K choker makes for a joyful gift, from the rainbow tones to the nostalgic beads.

Starry Night Ring
Frasier Sterling

The thick gold band just got more interesting with star cutouts and adjustable sizing.