A Lesson In Blush Placement From Emily Ratajkowski

While the runways of New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter ‘25 were filled with over-the-top beauty moments (see: the feathery nails at Luar and “horn-y” hair at Collina Strada), the celebs who attended the shows took a more subtle approach to their glam.

Emily Ratajkowski brought back cold-girl makeup with baby-pink blush while sitting front row at Coach, while Ella Emhoff let her glistening skin have a main-character moment. At Thom Browne, Lola Tung closed out NYFW with a cherry-red lip. To sum it up: For those of us who can’t pull off six-inch feather lashes (though we’re certain inspired, Isamaya Ffrench), these minimal looks provide plenty of everyday beauty inspiration.

Keep scrolling for the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Baby-Pink Blush Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Ratajkowski sat front row at Coach with a flush of pink draped across her cheeks and nose. Was it her blush, or was she simply flushed from the frigid temps? We’ll never know — but in the meantime, Rhode’s Pocket Blush in Piggy gives the same effect.

Ella Emhoff’s Brushed-Up Brows Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images At the same show, Ella Emhoff’s beauty statement seemed to be wearing no makeup at all. The model arrived with a bare face, letting her dewy skin and fluffy brows take center stage.

Sophie Thatcher’s Smoky Liner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sophie Thatcher went for more of a statement with a cherry-red lip, smudged black liner, and mullet-shaped layers.

Lola Tung’s Cherry-Red Lip Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Lola Tung arrived at the Thom Browne show in a super sleek slick-back and bright-red lipstick — proof of the red lip theory in full effect.

Myha'la Herrold’s Grunge Eye XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Brat was released almost a year ago, but the look is still going strong. Case in point: Myha'la Herrold arrived at Tory Burch with grunge-y black eyeshadow that would definitely be Charli-approved.

Delilah Belle Hamlin’s Sleek Swoop Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images Delilah Belle Hamlin roamed the streets of New York City an icy-gray bob, matching silver eye shadow, and a cone bra that was giving us major Madonna vibes.

Leni Klum’s Yellow Cateye Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Butter yellow eye shadow? Leni Klum just fully convinced us to give it a chance — as long as it’s applied in a sculpted wing and paired with super-straight brows.

Rachel Zegler’s Mocha Eyeshadow Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rachel Zegler coordinated her coffee-colored matte eye shadow with the pops of brown in her Michael Kors dress.