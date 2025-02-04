5 Date-Night Outfit Ideas For Valentine’s Day

Ah, Valentine’s Day, a holiday adored by lovebirds and begrudged by freshly single folks and romance grouches alike. It’s a night of ludicrously expensive prix-fixe menus, cheesy chocolate-filled hearts, and excessive PDA — and also an opportunity to dress all the way up. Some people choose the occasion to step out in their latest online-shopping haul, while others are comfortable keeping it chill if they’re in long-term flings.

Whether you’re deeply entrenched in a committed, loving relationship or teasing fate by going on a third Tinder date on Feb. 14, we’ve taken inspiration from some of our favorite girls and their street style to bring you five different outfits to test run. Some of these ‘fits are from actual date nights, like Zendaya’s all-maroon Vuitton situation, and some are just too sexy not to replicate. Keep scrolling to get some V-Day inspo by way of minidresses and chore jackets.

City Slicker

Vittoria Ceretti Backgrid

The Grammys afterparties were understandably a more muted affair this year, but supermodel Vittoria Ceretti more than made up for it with this outfit inspired by the Spring 2025 runways — specifically Italian brand The Attico — which she’s wearing from the waist down. Mix a rough-and-ready piece like a barn jacket with your most feminine skirt and heels to recreate this late-night stunner of a look, whether you’re Galentines-ing it up or hitting up your go-to restaurant with your love.

Patterned Minis

Madison Beer Backgrid Hunter Schafer Backgrid 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

No matter if you’re a Los Angeles denizen like Madison or a city stomper like Hunter, you can count on a polka-dot dress to take you from car door to restaurant booth with glamour and ease. Opt for dainty accessories like Madison or throw a trench on top like Hunter, depending on your mood (and the weather forecast).

Monochromatic Maxis

Zendaya Backgrid

We can’t all have custom Louis Vuitton leather dresses to wear on date nights like Z, but you can pick up the cues of matching your maxi with your pumps. No other accessories are needed when the coordination is this great.

LBD With A Twist

Gabbriette Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia Gerber Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

A basic ‘fit that’s anything but. Instead of wearing a stretch jersey mini little black dress, opt for some visual illusions with sheer paneling à la Gabbriette or some “stripes” like Kaia. Either way, texture is key here to make a statement.

Baby Blues & Heels

Hailey Bieber Backgrid

Mrs. Bieber’s polished yet casual style doesn’t get much better than this. If you’re not trying to do the most, save all the intrigue for a pair of colorful pumps.