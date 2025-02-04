NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Zendaya is seen leaving the Corner Bar on October 24, 2024 in New Y...
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Fashion

5 Date-Night Outfit Ideas For Valentine’s Day

With tips on dressing up your favorite pair of denim.

by Kevin LeBlanc
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Ah, Valentine’s Day, a holiday adored by lovebirds and begrudged by freshly single folks and romance grouches alike. It’s a night of ludicrously expensive prix-fixe menus, cheesy chocolate-filled hearts, and excessive PDA — and also an opportunity to dress all the way up. Some people choose the occasion to step out in their latest online-shopping haul, while others are comfortable keeping it chill if they’re in long-term flings.

Whether you’re deeply entrenched in a committed, loving relationship or teasing fate by going on a third Tinder date on Feb. 14, we’ve taken inspiration from some of our favorite girls and their street style to bring you five different outfits to test run. Some of these ‘fits are from actual date nights, like Zendaya’s all-maroon Vuitton situation, and some are just too sexy not to replicate. Keep scrolling to get some V-Day inspo by way of minidresses and chore jackets.

City Slicker

Vittoria CerettiBackgrid

The Grammys afterparties were understandably a more muted affair this year, but supermodel Vittoria Ceretti more than made up for it with this outfit inspired by the Spring 2025 runways — specifically Italian brand The Attico — which she’s wearing from the waist down. Mix a rough-and-ready piece like a barn jacket with your most feminine skirt and heels to recreate this late-night stunner of a look, whether you’re Galentines-ing it up or hitting up your go-to restaurant with your love.

Women's Dayton Jacket In Black
Carhartt WIP
$298
see on carhartt WIP
Pointelle Tank in White
Leset
$75
see on leset
Feather-Trim Midi Skirt
The Attico
$799
see on farfetch
Venus Slingback Heels
The Attico
$750
see on the webster

Patterned Minis

Madison BeerBackgrid
Hunter SchaferBackgrid
1 / 2
1 / 2

No matter if you’re a Los Angeles denizen like Madison or a city stomper like Hunter, you can count on a polka-dot dress to take you from car door to restaurant booth with glamour and ease. Opt for dainty accessories like Madison or throw a trench on top like Hunter, depending on your mood (and the weather forecast).

Giulia Mini Dress
LPA
$188
see on fwrd
Ruched Polka-Dot Mini Dress
Magda Butrym
$2,010
see on net-a-porter
Nadine Polka-Dot Mini Dress
Ciao Lucia
$395
see on ciao lucia
Black Arc Evening Bag
Staud
$180
$295
see on ssense
Natasha Pump in White Patent
Reformation
$298
see on reformation

Monochromatic Maxis

ZendayaBackgrid

We can’t all have custom Louis Vuitton leather dresses to wear on date nights like Z, but you can pick up the cues of matching your maxi with your pumps. No other accessories are needed when the coordination is this great.

The Blackberry Satin Maxi Dress
Favorite Daughter
$300
see on moda operandi
Calla Pump
RAYE
$158
see on revolve
Orion Ruched Gown
Christopher Esber
$950
see on bergdorf goodman
Bianka Sling Heel in Greentini
Sam Edelman
$140
see on revolve

LBD With A Twist

GabbrietteStephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Kaia GerberTaylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images
1 / 2
1 / 2

A basic ‘fit that’s anything but. Instead of wearing a stretch jersey mini little black dress, opt for some visual illusions with sheer paneling à la Gabbriette or some “stripes” like Kaia. Either way, texture is key here to make a statement.

Bande à Part Striped Dress
Maison Close
$118
see on farfetch
Ruffled Halterneck Chiffon Minidress
Norma Kamali
$205
see on mytheresa
Thais Mini Dress
Camila Coelho
$238
see on revolve
Lexi Pump in Black
Schutz
$158
see on schutz
La Scandale Patent-Leather Wedges
Saint Laurent
$1,100
see on net-a-porter

Baby Blues & Heels

Hailey BieberBackgrid

Mrs. Bieber’s polished yet casual style doesn’t get much better than this. If you’re not trying to do the most, save all the intrigue for a pair of colorful pumps.

Short Animal Print Collared Coat
Massimo Dutti
$390
see on massimo dutti
High Neck Tank Top
Renggli
$95
see on fwrd
501 '90s Women's Jeans
Levi's
$98
see on levi's
Eva Asymmetric Pump
Khaite
$1,180
see on khaite