Kylie Jenner Makes Her Chanel Debut In Micro-Mini Tweed

Fresh off a plane from New York where she supported her beau Timothée Chalamet’s double-duty SNL night, Kylie Jenner made some history of her own and stepped out at her first Chanel show — at Couture Week, no less.

Kylie’s first Chanel show, you say?! Yes, even for billionaires, front-row seats at one of fashion’s premiere brands are not a guarantee. While she’s showed up in skin-hugging dresses and a lion’s head for Schiaparelli Haute Couture shows, she took a more demure route for Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2024 show on Jan. 28. She channeled a Cali-girl by way of the Champs Elysées in a ivory cropped tweed jacket and matching miniskirt, topped with not one but two double-C-clad handbags. Her accessories were a walk-through of the brand’s best jewelry, with bangles, anklets, and a chain belt for good measure, plus some sleek sunnies and patent slingbacks.

This Couture outing is Kylie’s most low-key in a few seasons, with a natural windswept beauty look saying, “I’m not making a big deal out of my maiden voyage to the Grand Palais for the Chanel show.” In fact, her beauty mantra for 2025 so far — if we’re going off her appearances at both the Golden Globes and the streets of Aspen — is “less is more.” Sure, she probably still spent a few hours in the glam chair in the morning, but with half of her filler dissolved and a more natural glow to her, we’re here for the throw-it-on-and-go look. Sometimes, you don’t have to do the most when you’re attending one of the world’s biggest brands’ fashion show. Or, if you’re Kylie, you leave it up to the caped girlies like Jennie and Dua Lipa.