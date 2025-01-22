Jennie’s First Solo Album Features Dua Lipa & Doechii

It’s official: Every member of BLACKPINK is fully in their solo era right now. First there was Rosé’s debut studio album Rosie, then both Lisa and Jisoo announced their solo comebacks in early 2025. Now, it’s Jennie’s turn, and the singer is seeing red in the first teaser for her upcoming album Ruby.

Jennie announced her first complete solo album on Jan. 21 with a red and black teaser. The video confirmed Ruby will drop March 7, and it’ll include an impressive roster of features including Dua Lipa, Doechii, Childish Gambino, Dominic Fike, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.

Ruby will consist of 15 tracks, including her single “Mantra,” which she released Oct. 11. It marks her first solo project since her 2018 single album Solo. Since then, Jennie has dropped a few standalone songs, like 2023’s “You & Me” and her feature from HBO’s The Idol, “One of the Girls.”

Jennie recently detailed how the album came to life in an interview with Billboard.

“While I was on my last BLACKPINK tour [in 2023], I couldn’t stop myself from starting to plan ahead. I’m just like that,” she said. “I listed out the things that I want in my life and started pinpointing, or prioritizing, what’s my very next step. And instantly, I was like, ‘I still haven’t accomplished the dream of releasing a solo album.’ I wanted to satisfy myself by achieving that goal.”

She began recording Ruby in early 2024 in Los Angeles, a location she “very intentionally” chose.

“I just really wanted to throw myself out there to experience it,” Jennie said. “[In Seoul], I was so comforted in an easy environment that I created a long time ago, and I didn’t enjoy it. I was like, ‘No, if this is your career and if this is your life, explore and learn.’ I kept telling myself that.”