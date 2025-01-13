Jisoo Teases Her Solo Comeback In A Cryptic Video

After two years, Jisoo is ready to make her big comeback. The Blackpink singer revealed on Jan. 13 that her new solo era will begin very soon. And while the eerie teaser leaves a lot of mysteries left unsolved, it did confirm when fans can expect to hear her new music.

The idol and Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador announced her next endeavor with a brief video, which shows a polygraph test in operation. The clip ends with the date Feb. 14, teasing that a new single will be arriving Valentine’s Day. The romantic release date paired with the lie-detecting machine seems to suggest a song about disloyalty in a relationship, but with nothing else to go off of just yet, BLINKs will have to wait to see what Jisoo is cooking up.

The new release comes almost exactly two years after Jisoo released her first solo project, Me, in March 2023. Dubbed a “single album,” Me contained only two songs, so it was only dipping a toe into what Jisoo can do as a solo act. Could this new era see her releasing a full album at last? It seems likely, especially considering her bandmate Rosé just dropped her debut solo album, and Lisa is preparing to release her first solo LP in February.

The music announcement adds to an already jam-packed year for Jisoo, who is also known for her acting career. She’s set to star in The Prophet: Omniscient Reader, the film adaptation of a popular South Korean web novel, releasing sometime in 2025. She’ll also helm the new romantic fantasy series Newtopia, premiering Feb. 7.

Basically, 2025 is shaping up to be the year of Jisoo. And it’ll shift into high gear when she welcomes her fans into a new solo era on Feb. 14.