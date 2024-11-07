Rosé is getting more introspective than ever on her upcoming solo album, although you probably wouldn’t have guessed that from its lead single. Although her collaboration with Bruno Mars, “Apt.,” is a party-starting banger inspired by a Korean drinking game, Rosé revealed that the rest of Rosie will be much more vulnerable. She even teased that she opened up about personal things she’s never spoken about before on the new songs.

The BLACKPINK star spoke about the surprising direction of her new album during her Nov. 7 appearance on “Hot Ones.” When recording Rosie, the singer discovered that her greatest work was coming from her toughest times.

"For me it's been an experience of like, 'Wow, life has been pretty bad lately,' that's always been the best sessions,” Rosé shared. “Because I end up walking out with a song where I've left all that there, and walked out with a great song.”

She leaned into heartbreak in order to make her sophomore solo effort stand out from the rest of her discography. “Literally, this album is a representation of my past three or four years and all the raw and honest emotions I've never talked about before,” Rosé said. “It has a lot of my heartbreaking stories in there, and vulnerable emotions built into it. I think that's the beauty of it. That's what I like most about creating; you can take something not so great and turn it into something beautiful.”

Rosie will be released Dec. 6.