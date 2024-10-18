Banks & Doechii’s Ex-Hating Anthem & More Of The Best New Music

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features seven of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend” - Banks feat. Doechii “Little basic face” is about to be all over the memes, and the Steven Klein-y visuals are a spooky treat for the senses. P.S. Is there a guest verse Doechii didn’t eat? — Chelsea Peng, managing editor.

“I Love You, I’m Sorry (Live)” - Gracie Abrams I love a good Live from Vevo, and luckily, the new deluxe album from Gen Z’s emo princess has several, “I Love You, I’m Sorry” being one of my faves. — Kelly Reed, senior social media strategist

“APT.” — Rosé & Bruno Mars Kind of random, but the chemistry is palpable, and Rosé radiates joy. — Peng

“Things Behind Things Behind Things” - Bon Iver I will never not be a Bon Iver fan, and it only feels right we’re getting a new EP from the artist right before the temperatures start to plummet. Justin Vernon is giving the country renaissance his own spin, embracing a twangier new sound with some of his most vulnerable lyrics yet. — Reed

“Fantasy” - JADE Just when I think I know where Jade is going with her sound, she switches it up. This disco-tinted song is rife with sexual innuendos, all gently whispered like she’s letting us in on a secret. — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

“Dreamstate” - Kelly Lee Owens Owens is also in switch-up mode with a trance-pop album that makes me think of every perfect night I’ve had on a dance floor. — LeBlanc