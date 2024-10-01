Rosé’s Just-Announced Solo Record Will Be Her Most Personal Project Yet

With Jennie signing to Columbia Records and Lisa sampling Sixpence None The Richer, the women Blackpink are further declaring their independence. Now, Rosé has announced a major move of her own: a new record titled Rosie.

Explaining that the album refers to “the name I allow my friends and family to call me,” the K-pop idol wrote in an Oct. 1 Instagram post that the solo studio project came about as Blackpink concluded their Born Pink world tour. She then spent the next year working through “feeling confused and lost” by collaborating with songwriters and producers. “I have poured my blood and tears into this album,” she says. “I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine.”

The announcement is accompanied by an album cover that emphasizes what we can guess to be the diaristic (and possibly confessional) nature of Rosie — the visual features a closeup of the singer and Puma ambassador lying down and looking frankly at the camera.

But while Rosé confirmed that the release will, in fact, be full length, we’ll have to wait until Dec. 6 to dig into what she calls her “most personal and candid” work yet.