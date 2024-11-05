Even being a member of one of the biggest girl groups in pop music can’t save you from social media trolls. Rosé knows this all too well — so much so that the breakout Blackpink star is releasing a whole song on her debut solo album about her tendency to doom-scroll through pages of hate comments.

Rosé explained that she wrote this “disgustingly vulnerable” new song after spending a lot of time reading “bad comments” about herself online. “I realized how vulnerable and addicted I was to this [online] world and that craving for feeling like I wanted to be loved and understood,” she said in a Nov. 4 Paper Magazine profile. “I hated that about myself.”

She wants to track to remind listeners that she’s a person with real feelings, even when, “in interviews, I’m like nothing really fazes me, you know? But it does. Every word, every comment, it crushes me,” the pop star said. Though the song’s name has yet to be revealed, its lyrics delve into Rosé’s intense need for validation after experiencing so much negativity: “Tell me I’m that I’m loved / Tell me that I’m worth it and that I’m enough / I need it and I don’t know why.”

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

This emotional new song will be a part of Rosé’s debut solo album Rosie. She emphasized how every track on the LP has a personal meaning to her: “A lot of songs that didn't make it were the songs where I was like, ‘No, I don't resonate with that one,’” she said. “All the songs that did the magic made the album.”

The album’s lead single, “Apt.” featuring Bruno Mars, dropped Oct. 18. Rosie is slated for a Dec. 6 release.