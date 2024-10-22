Jisoo Officially Joins The Tommy Hilfiger Family

K-pop girls are known for their era-defining looks and their ability to snatch up brand ambassadorships like lucky pennies on the street. In the last few months, Karina of aespa has joined the Prada family, NewJeans got some new jeans courtesy of Calvin Klein, and now, as of Oct. 22, Jisoo is the new face of Tommy Hilfiger.

When the Blackpink singer popped up at the brand’s New York Fashion Week show — which was held on Colin Jost and Pete Davidson’s boat — my interest was immediately piqued. Jisoo is a very busy girl, and the fact that she showed up for the runway had me wondering when she’d make her Tommy relationship official. The campaign embodies the energy of New York, and sees Jisoo hitting the streets and riding a double-decker tour bus that has her campaign imagery plastered on its side. Pretty casual for a fall day in the city.

On working with such a classic American brand, Jisoo says: “Partnering with Tommy Hilfiger is a dream come true. I am so thrilled that by walking my own path I have arrived in New York with an icon of the city; Mr. Tommy Hilfiger himself. Tommy’s latest collection blends femininity with a modern sensitivity - that resonates deeply with who I am.” The outfits in the campaign are not only very Jisoo, but very on-trend, with baby cardigans in stripes and a mini skirt that is in sync with some of our other fave It Girls’ fall style picks.

The “FLOWER” singer has had a busy year: She just wrapped filming on her upcoming television series, Newtopia, and a feature film, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. Her fashion month saw her hop from New York to Paris, where she attended the Dior show as one of their most well-loved brand ambassadors. We have an inkling this is just the beginning of Jisoo’s return to the spotlight, as K-pop stans are lighting up X (formerly Twitter) with speculation about her solo music career kicking back up. We can’t wait to see her do it all, and in preppy-cute ‘fits from Tommy, no less.