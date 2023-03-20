Jisoo’s solo era is finally here. After years of waiting, the eldest Blackpink member will finally make her solo debut with the single album, Me, at the end of March.

She’s the last member of the group to make her solo debut, so fans have been waiting with serious anticipation for this moment. (Jennie was the first to release a solo album, dropping Solo in 2018, followed by Rosé’s R in 2021, with Lisa releasing her album later that same year.) Based on everything we know so far about the project, it seems like it’ll certainly live up to the hype. Per YG, the label has reportedly invested the most money into her album — saving the best for last, it seems!

Not many details have been released about the project, outside of a trove of stunningly shot promo photos and some strategic info sprinkled about its title track, “Flower.” Timing-wise, Me will precede Blackpink’s historic headlining stint at Coachella 2023, which means you should have plenty of time to memorize all of the lyrics before watching her hopefully perform it live for the first time.

Read on for everything to know about Jisoo’s debut single album, Me:

When will Jisoo’s ‘Me’ be released?

Jisoo’s debut single album arrives March 31 at 12 a.m. ET/1 p.m. KST via YG Entertainment. Pre-save the album here.

‌

What is the title track called?

On March 20, YG Entertainment unveiled the title of the project’s lead track, “Flower.” The announcement arrived with a new poster that shows the singer laying against a red backdrop in a black beret, and the name of the song written in Korean and English.

‌

‌

“Flower” title poster. YG Entertainment

On March 16, YG Entertainment released an early teaser hinting at its name. In the eye-catching, high-fashion clip, Jisoo, in a feather-covered zebra print fit, basks in a studio set filled with giant red poppies. All the while delicate, plucked instrumentals play in the background.

‌

What are the themes of the album?

Jisoo and YG have been pretty mum about the themes of the album but based off its title, Me, it seems likely to explore themes of self-empowerment while providing some insight into Jisoo’s psyche and inner story.

Self-empowerment and general themes focused around the self have been thematic patterns on all of the previous Blackpink members’ solo releases; Jennie’s 2018 “Solo” centered around finding the strength to stand on her own after a crumbling relationship; Rosé’s “On The Ground” was a look back at the journey to where she is now, while Lisa’s “Lalisa” was a swaggering and unabashed self-love anthem.

Either way, Jisoo’s solo era will definitely make a splash — especially in the visuals department. YG previously reported that the singer’s forthcoming video cost the “highest” out of all Blackpink videos to date.