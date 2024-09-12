Jisoo Makes Lady Dior Goth-Punk & More Fashion News You Might Have Missed

The fashion train can’t stop and won’t stop. While New York Fashion Week just wrapped up, launches beyond the runways are still trickling into our inboxes. In between the shows, we’ve rounded up some fashion news that you probably missed between the VMAs hoopla and the nonstop front row celeb sightings.

Dior & Jisoo’s Ladylike Campaign

Call us crazy, but we didn’t know Dior could be so exciting — and goth at that. Rosalía just fronted a moody campaign for the brand after being named an ambassador, and for the new punk iterations of the Lady Dior bag, Jisoo stepped in front of the camera, sporting the all-black variations of the timeless bag.

Timberland’s Icons Celebration

While the word “iconic” has definitely lost its sheen due to overuse, Timberland is still banking on its staying power by enlisting four people who they deem as icons for their latest campaign. Naomi Campbell, alongside others, posed in nothing but the brand’s classic six-inch yellow boot, because the only thing better than one icon is one wearing one.

Sporty & Rich’s Yankees Linkup

Leave it to Emily Oberg to out-collab herself, with a New York Yankees capsule made with sports purveyors ‘47. Expect the same silhouettes you know and love from her luxe brand, including dual-logo tees, cozy crewnecks, preppy vests, and of course, baseball hats.

ba&sh & Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s Downtown Connection

Maryam Nassir Zadeh hasn’t shown at New York Fashion Week in a few seasons, but that doesn’t mean her influence isn’t everywhere. After her excellent J.Crew collab this summer, she’s back again, this time with ba&sh. The Jessica Stam-fronted campaign flaunts the leopard-print-heavy collection, plus some gauzy knits, ruffled dresses, and cropped knits that will all take you through these ideally temperate fall months.