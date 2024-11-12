Lisa Teases A Thunderous New Song Called "Alter Ego"

Lisa is ready to unleash her ferocious alter ego on the world. The BLACKPINK breakout dropped a whirring, hard-rocking video clip via her company’s social media on Nov. 12, and fans think they’ve decoded the mysterious visuals. The teaser appears to confirm the superstar’s next single will be titled “Alter Ego,” and it’s releasing very soon.

The purple-tinted video teaser shows Lisa strutting a cosmic runway clad in skintight, all-black couture. Midway through, she’s abducted by the chrome star that’s become the symbol for her untitled second solo album. She emerges as a violet-eyed rock star, shredding her guitar in front of fiery sparks. The clip ends with one point of the star glowing purple, suggesting this will be the fourth of five singles before the new album.

Lisa’s company LLOUD also shared a little puzzle with the teaser: “. L . . . . . .” The phrase “Alter Ego” seems to be the solution — Lisa first teased “Alter Ego” would be an important concept for this era in her “New Woman” music video, which heavily featured multiple women reading an “Alter Ego” magazine. Those magazine covers just so happen to perfectly match the purple and black aesthetics of Lisa’s new teaser.

And it looks like this new single is going to be released in just a matter of days. At the same time that Lisa dropped the video, a 7-day countdown began on her official website. Together, all these clues seem to be adding up to this: Lisa’s new single “Alter Ego” will be dropping Nov. 19.

Lisa has yet to reveal the name of the album all the songs she’s recently released will be on, but it sounds like we are getting close to the superstar fully unveiling this exciting project.