Dua Lipa’s Style In 5 Outfit Equations

It’s high time to invest in a duvet coat.

by Kevin LeBlanc
Dua Lipa, ab-baring Chanel connoisseur and dance-floor diva, is one of my favorite dressers of all time. On the red carpet, she knows how to nail the balance between approachable fashion and all-out superstar glamour. On the streets, however, is where her true personal style shines. She’s provided inspiration for us in previous months with her favorite accessory (in the form of boyfriend Callum Turner), but beyond her gorgeous man, she has a distinct flair for mixing trendy pieces with wardrobe staples. It’s all designer, all the time, whether she’s jetting around the world or hitting a festival stage.

Below, I’ve taken all my saved Instagram posts of hers and put them to good use by breaking down some of her favorite outfit recipes. Whether she’s clad in leather or showing off her six pack, there’s easily replicable ways to tap into (and shop) her innately high-fashion look.

Patterns Collide

How many prints is too many? What a silly question to ask Dua. Mix stripes with camo, animal prints with more stripes, and when it comes to accessorizing, make sure you choose monotone pieces to keep it from looking too fashion victim-y.

Oxford Shirt in Striped Blue
$24.99
see on h&m
Subway Jeans in Outside
$285
see on still here
On The Move Trench Coat
$149
see on blanknyc
Striped Sweater
$198
$209
see on farfetch

Duvet & Slippers All Day

Dua’s go-to casual outfit involves Ugg slippers and coats that can double as pillows, the better for getting some shut-eye while she flits around the globe. Keep up the intrigue with a buzzy designer collab like her Palace Ugg shoes, or go for a clean slate with a cloud-white coat.

Classic Sleeping Bag Coat
$475
see on revolve
Tasman Slippers in Brown
$183
see on farfetch
Robe-Type Down Coat
$322
$460
see on jnby
Mini Palace Boots In Pink
$485
see on farfetch

Two Pieces, Two Ways

Dua loves showing off her body — if I was that toned, I would too. Matching separates do a lot of heavy lifting, and make like Dua and pair them with unusual accessories like chunky belts and cowboy boots.

Sia Silk Two Piece
$278
Celenia Crystal-Embellished Belt
$218
$545
Dixie Polo & Celeste Short
$326
Leather Cowboy Boots
$456
$570

Structured Leather Over Literally Everything

Dua’s outerwear of choice is anything leather, whether it’s a cropped vintage Chanel number over, well, nothing, or a sumptuous Khaite trench with giant sleeves. No matter short or long, black or colorful, it goes with the most dressy or casual of ‘fits.

Synergy Bomber in Rich Mocha Brown
$228
see on aritzia
Risner Faux Leather Jacket
$395
see on the frankie shop
Black Flux Leather Jacket
$772
$1,755
see on ssense
Leather Bomber Jacket
$980
see on revolve
Rothen Coat
$7,800
see on khaite

A Weird Dress & Hot Heels

During Dua’s annual pilgrimage to Ibiza for her birthday, she paired this paneled Dilara Findikoglu dress with some sexed-up heels. Follow suit with a sheer, asymmetrical dress of your choosing (the more off-kilter, the better) and find some strappy pointed-toe pumps to counteract the oddity.

Priya Polka-Dot Maxi Dress
$260
see on mytheresa
Kris Pump in Patent Black Leather
$330
see on larroudé
Asymmetric Colorblock Mini Dress
$584
$779
see on farfetch
Silver Saba Slingback Heels
$445
see on ssense