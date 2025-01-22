Dua Lipa’s Style In 5 Outfit Equations

Dua Lipa, ab-baring Chanel connoisseur and dance-floor diva, is one of my favorite dressers of all time. On the red carpet, she knows how to nail the balance between approachable fashion and all-out superstar glamour. On the streets, however, is where her true personal style shines. She’s provided inspiration for us in previous months with her favorite accessory (in the form of boyfriend Callum Turner), but beyond her gorgeous man, she has a distinct flair for mixing trendy pieces with wardrobe staples. It’s all designer, all the time, whether she’s jetting around the world or hitting a festival stage.

Below, I’ve taken all my saved Instagram posts of hers and put them to good use by breaking down some of her favorite outfit recipes. Whether she’s clad in leather or showing off her six pack, there’s easily replicable ways to tap into (and shop) her innately high-fashion look.

Patterns Collide

How many prints is too many? What a silly question to ask Dua. Mix stripes with camo, animal prints with more stripes, and when it comes to accessorizing, make sure you choose monotone pieces to keep it from looking too fashion victim-y.

Duvet & Slippers All Day

Dua’s go-to casual outfit involves Ugg slippers and coats that can double as pillows, the better for getting some shut-eye while she flits around the globe. Keep up the intrigue with a buzzy designer collab like her Palace Ugg shoes, or go for a clean slate with a cloud-white coat.

Two Pieces, Two Ways

Dua loves showing off her body — if I was that toned, I would too. Matching separates do a lot of heavy lifting, and make like Dua and pair them with unusual accessories like chunky belts and cowboy boots.

Structured Leather Over Literally Everything

Dua’s outerwear of choice is anything leather, whether it’s a cropped vintage Chanel number over, well, nothing, or a sumptuous Khaite trench with giant sleeves. No matter short or long, black or colorful, it goes with the most dressy or casual of ‘fits.

A Weird Dress & Hot Heels

During Dua’s annual pilgrimage to Ibiza for her birthday, she paired this paneled Dilara Findikoglu dress with some sexed-up heels. Follow suit with a sheer, asymmetrical dress of your choosing (the more off-kilter, the better) and find some strappy pointed-toe pumps to counteract the oddity.