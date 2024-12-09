NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Gigi Hadid out and about on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Pho...
Gigi Hadid's Tomboy Winter Style In 4 Outfit Equations

A layering lesson from the cashmere queen of NoHo.

by Kevin LeBlanc
It’s bundling season, which continues to baffle and befuddle even the most experienced cold-weather dressers with the age-old dilemma: How do you stay warm without looking like an unsightly Michelin man? This winter, we’re turning to Gigi Hadid for some support. She’s overly qualified for this as the creative director of her own cashmere brand, Guest in Residence. The knitwear designer knows how to layer it up — even though most of the time, she’s going from a black car to her apartment and back.

Gigi’s style is tomboyish in nature, with an overarching theme of oversized coats and baggy pants, the better for buying in sturdy materials like cashmere and wool to keep your gams warm without sweltering in your office in Uniqlo Heattech tights. We picked out four of her most inspirational ‘fits and broke them down, with four different coat options for optimal swaddling and layering. Keep scrolling to see how we’re shopping them — including some exact matches on sale now.

Earthy & Fuzzy

When in Aspen, dress as the Aspenites do. Even if you don’t have a trip out West planned, take cues from this matchy-matchy outfit and dress in latte colors.

Dunst Unisex Reversible Jacket
$433
see on luisa via roma
Eterne Brady Sweater
$595
see on eterne
KOTN Lily Denim Skirt
$74
$148
see on kotn
Larroudé Cindy Shearling Knee-High Boots
$315
see on bloomingdale's

Cashmere Everywhere

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Cashmere pants may seem like something reserved for couch potato-ing all weekend, but if worn correctly, they can seamlessly enter your office rotation. Consider Hadid’s Guest in Residence “Everywear” pants that tell you exactly where to wear them. Offset their looseness with a crisp button-down and loafers.

Toteme Patch Pocket Doublé Jacket
$980
see on toteme
Nili Lotan Lydia Shirt
$371
$495
see on nili lotan
Guest in Residence Everywear Cashmere Pant
$485
see on revolve
Retrosuperfuture Caro Sunglasses
$220
see on ssense

Bold Layers

Backgrid

While it may feel like the Acne Studios/Loewe wool scarves have reached saturation point, there’s still a draw to wearing a bold scarf. Make yours stand out by wearing an equally bright sweater. The key to these four layers is the ever-adjustable way to wear them, based on how sweaty you get waiting for the G train.

Manokhi Kaisa Leather Jacket
$683
$977
see on luisaviaroma
Damson Madder Cece Cardigan
$205
see on revolve
Free People Coming Home Scarf
$58
see on free people
Kotn Fitted Rib Longsleeve
$45
see on kotn

Menswear & Activewear

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

This outfit speaks to my soul. It takes the goodness of a crisp American Gigolo-esque blazer coat and offsets it with hype-bae accessories, perfect for grocery runs and the like (even if you’re not being papped). Shop her exact coat, made by her friend Hailey Bieber, which is available in limited sizes for 30% off.

Wardrobe.NYC HB Coat
$1,400
$2,000
see on net-a-porter
&Daughter Ada Crewneck Cardigan
$480
see on and-daughter
Puma OG Speedcat in Red
$100
see on puma
Off-White c/o AC Milan Devil Cap
$245
see on off---white