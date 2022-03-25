Alyssa Vingan
Maria Isabel at Chanel Adventure in Aspen.
Lelanie Foster

fashion

How María Isabel Preps For A Snowy Chanel Adventure In Aspen

The up-and-coming R&B artist shares her exclusive getting ready diary with NYLON.

This time of year, many frequent travelers have spring break on the brain, but it’s still high season on the snowy slopes of Aspen, Colorado. The high-end ski resort town is a stylish destination no matter when you choose to visit, and Chanel had this at top of mind when they invited a crew of their friends and brand ambassadors to Dunbar Ranch to celebrate their ephemeral boutique, which will stay open through April.

One of the French fashion house’s guests was up-and-coming R&B singer-songwriter (and a NYLON one to watch) María Isabel, who counts Amy Winehouse, Lauryn Hill, and Alicia Keys as influences, and who sets herself apart from her peers through her personal, introspective lyrics and sparklingly clear vocals. This was the first time the Queens-born 24-year-old has attended an event with Chanel, so to mark the special occasion, she shared an exclusive getting-ready diary with NYLON, which you can see in full, below.

“I got to spend a few days in Aspen with Chanel. Here I am getting ready with Cyndle and Graham, my hair and makeup magicians.”
“This was day two before heading out to the Dunbar ranch for a day in the snow. I’m more of a beach gal myself, but I’m open to new experiences.”
“It was my first time in Aspen and I’m so grateful I got to be introduced by Chanel. They did it right!”
“Cyndle and Graham did their thing. You can’t even tell I’ve spent the last two weeks on a plane.”
“Everything Chanel down to the skincare. Please note, Aspen is the driest place I’ve ever been, but thankfully, Chanel was prepared. Hydra Beauty Lip balm? 10/10.”
“I’ve always dreamed of opening my closet door and seeing Chanel hanging. Dreams do come true!”
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that much fresh snow in my life. Thankful for these snow boots.”
“The goal was fashion but warm, and I think we nailed it. I grew up in NYC and I never looked this good in 20-degree weather.”
“All ready to go! I then proceeded to sled down a hill about 15 times in this fur coat. I regret nothing.”
Photos by Lelanie Foster