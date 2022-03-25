How María Isabel Preps For A Snowy Chanel Adventure In Aspen

This time of year, many frequent travelers have spring break on the brain, but it’s still high season on the snowy slopes of Aspen, Colorado. The high-end ski resort town is a stylish destination no matter when you choose to visit, and Chanel had this at top of mind when they invited a crew of their friends and brand ambassadors to Dunbar Ranch to celebrate their ephemeral boutique, which will stay open through April.

One of the French fashion house’s guests was up-and-coming R&B singer-songwriter (and a NYLON one to watch) María Isabel, who counts Amy Winehouse, Lauryn Hill, and Alicia Keys as influences, and who sets herself apart from her peers through her personal, introspective lyrics and sparklingly clear vocals. This was the first time the Queens-born 24-year-old has attended an event with Chanel, so to mark the special occasion, she shared an exclusive getting-ready diary with NYLON, which you can see in full, below.