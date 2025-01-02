Jennie Makes Good On Her Stage Name As The Face Of Chanel’s New Rubies

2025 is shaping up to be a year of bejeweled bangles — and fashion kismet. CHANEL’s latest Coco Crush launch features rubies, a first in the collection, and to demonstrate the timeless allure of the red stone, the brand called upon Jennie — whose stage name is fittingly Jennie Ruby Jane — to show how to wear them well.

By now, we know Jennie is a tried and true CHANEL darling, with regular appearances at the maison’s fashion shows and special events, including at the release of another Coco Crush collection in one of our favorite ‘fits of the year. In this latest campaign, Jennie effortlessly embodies the ethos of Coco Crush — which is to say, one earring or bracelet simply won’t do. A smattering of beige gold, silver, and sparkling stones is the Coco Crush way.

Copyright CHANEL Copyright CHANEL 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

She’s joined by two of our favorite models of the moment, Mona Tougaard and Amelia Gray, in a series of pictures subtly flexing the myriad ways the quilted motif is reinterpreted across C-shaped earrings, dainty circle necklaces, and monogrammed bracelets, which are begging to spell out “COCO” in rubies and diamonds. One of 2024’s foremost trends was a pop of red, whether through a pair of socks or an oversized scarf, and CHANEL is testing the waters with the introduction of stones that are of a more demure size and style.

Amelia Gray & Mona Tougaard Copyright CHANEL

So, while we wait for the imminent takeover of Chloé bloomers and eyebag-covering sunglasses, consider hopping on the “pop of red” train with a ruby or two, or upgrade that cartilage piercing you got as a teenager and haven’t gotten around to replacing. Jennie, Amelia, and Mona prove that stuffiness is nowhere to be found in these quilted pieces of wearable art.