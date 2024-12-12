The 12 Fashion Trends That Defined 2024

Fashion’s plurality was on full display at all times in 2024. The same year that gave us trad-wife TikTokers in lacy dresses also gave us a bra-less Brat summer, more sheer Saint Laurent looks than we knew how to process, and a lot of singers who just want to wear normal clothes all the time. Trends have never been so fleeting or micro. But alas, we’re here to do the hard work, and so we narrowed down the style zeitgeist into a dozen overarching themes.

Four of them were inspired by Miuccia Prada, proving the runway mother of Miu Miu and Prada will exert her influence well into next year, while others come from the streets and indie designers making their names known. Keep scrolling to see what our favorite people wore this year, over and over.

The Miu Miu Of It All Sabrina Carpenter Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images It’s been a few years since Miu Miu changed fashion discourse with their three-inch-long micro-skirt, but the brand is still top of mind for designers and stylists alike. Their faux-reading glasses and polos were on endless celebs and influencers, continuing the Miu Miu Madness (trademark pending).

Charm-Mania Dua Lipa Backgrid Another Miu Miu-ism that trickled down to the masses was bag charms. Indeed, people are piling it on, including Dua Lipa, who couldn’t help “Jane Birkin-ify” her Birkin. The trend extended to other accessories, ushering in a maximalist streak.

Spotted All Over Rihanna Backgrid Rihanna’s favorite neutral, leopard, became publicly accepted as the print of the year. The Fall/Winter 2024 runways including McQueen, Dior, Isabel Marant, and Versace all showing how to wear the brash pattern.

Prep In Your Step Zendaya Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In line with (you guessed it) more Miu Miu runway inspiration, polos were everywhere. Zendaya wore custom Thom Browne with a polo top to celebrate her tennis-themed movie Challengers, which was also partly responsible for the prep-school madness that took over this year.

Warm, Fuzzy Feelings Dakota Johnson XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Shearling was far and away the most celebrity-endorsed trend of the year. Everyone who stepped out into New York’s unforgiving climes opted for fuzzy, Penny Lane-style pieces or fur coats, like Dakota Johnson in this city girl uniform.

Shipwrecked Couture Katy Perry Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images When rounding up the best looks at this year’s VMAs, NYLON’s Chelsea Peng couldn’t help noticing how many people’s dresses were shredded within an inch of their life. Indeed, Katy Perry, Paris Hilton, and more wore tattered pieces that look like they survived windstorms. See also: Charli XCX’s fluttering stage style and Maison Margiela’s Artisanal show.

The Barn Jacket Craze Prada Spring/Summer 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The second-best outerwear moment of the year was inspired by Mrs. Prada, who continues to have her foot on the fashion industry’s neck. This jacket walked in October 2023, but is still top of mind for people like Paige Lorenze, who designed one for her own brand, and several other runway shows, plus half of downtown Manhattan.

Suede Is The Answer Bella Hadid Diggzy Our favorite bags of the year were big and made in suede, like this editor-approved and Bella Hadid-hawked Coach tote.

Chocolate Brown Is The New Black Emily Ratajkowski Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images There were just too many ways to wear brown this year, from crushed-velvet dresses like EmRata’s, to suede totes and knee-high boots. Virtually every new drop this year came in not only black but also a deep brown, proving the all-black uniform might finally get a shake-up.

Barreling Ahead Julianne Moore Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The denim trend of the year wasn’t skinny, nor wide-leg, but the barrel leg. With its geometric proportions and universally flattering fit, expect to see even more come 2025.

Hoodies, But Make It Snatched We reported on the downtown-ification of corseted hoodies, but both the runways and Charli XCX agree that cinched cotton pieces are an easy way to take to the rave or streets in sexy comfort.