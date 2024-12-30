5 New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas Inspired By Dua Lipa, Jennie & More

There’s only two more days until we’re 25 years deep into the 21st century. While we float through the liminal space that is the time between Christmas and New Year’s Day, we’re whipping up some New Year’s Eve plans — and looks to go with them. Some people treat the last night of the year as an Olympic-level outing, meticulously planning out locations to stop at and preparing outfits weeks in advance, and other people (like us) are a bit more freewheeling with plans. We’re considering both sides of the spectrum to bring you some fashion inspiration. Whether you’re gathering with a handful of your nearest and dearest for champs and caviar at your apartment or spending the better part of the evening circling a dimly lit club with a lukewarm cocktail in hand, we have options for you based on five of our favorite ‘fits celebs wore out this year.

A Really Long Coat & A Really Great Bag

Julia Fox Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This may be the most covered up we’ve ever seen Julia Fox, but we’re here for the coat with a simple bra top and silk pants underneath. If you’re a house-party expert for New Year’s, go with a sweeping coat and eye-catching bag while keeping the rest of the ‘fit understated.

A Sexy Two-Piece Set

Dua Lipa Mindy Small/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Radical optimist Dua Lipa wore lots of black this year — including custom Chanel couture for her concert film performance — and this simple tie-front top and high-slit skirt is a great example of executing on simplicity. Add a wow factor with a metallic bra.

A Well-Accessorized Little Black Dress

Jennie The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Jennie’s cutesy looks kept us well-fed this year, and this one in particular is excellent for adapting to club-hopping or bar-crawling. Black and gold are a timeless pairing, and if you can’t splurge on her Chanel wired headphones, just choose a layered gold necklace — and don’t skip the glitter tights.

An Unconventional Sparkly Dress

Kylie Jenner Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leave your sequins at home this year and opt for some well-placed embellishments instead. King Kylie showed us how to do club style that will, yes, catch your iPhone’s flash handily, but isn’t the first result on Google when you search “blingy party dress.” Don’t fuss over the accessories: Keep them all-black to save the attention for your scene-stealing mini.

Rave-Ready Boots & Low-Rise Jeans

Charli XCX Henry Redcliffe

We couldn’t do a party dressing roundup without the high priestess of the Sweat tour, Charli XCX. While we’ve gone over her style over and over this year, sometimes, it’s her simplest outfits that hit the best. This one is for the girls who are attending a 12-hour marathon dance party to ring in 2025. Comfort is key, but don’t sacrifice the hot factor.