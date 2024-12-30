Dua Lipa seen performing on the Pyramid Stage headlining during day three of Glastonbury Festival 20...
Shutterstock

Fashion

5 New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas Inspired By Dua Lipa, Jennie & More

This one’s for you, last-minute shoppers.

by Kevin LeBlanc
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

There’s only two more days until we’re 25 years deep into the 21st century. While we float through the liminal space that is the time between Christmas and New Year’s Day, we’re whipping up some New Year’s Eve plans — and looks to go with them. Some people treat the last night of the year as an Olympic-level outing, meticulously planning out locations to stop at and preparing outfits weeks in advance, and other people (like us) are a bit more freewheeling with plans. We’re considering both sides of the spectrum to bring you some fashion inspiration. Whether you’re gathering with a handful of your nearest and dearest for champs and caviar at your apartment or spending the better part of the evening circling a dimly lit club with a lukewarm cocktail in hand, we have options for you based on five of our favorite ‘fits celebs wore out this year.

A Really Long Coat & A Really Great Bag

Julia FoxRachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This may be the most covered up we’ve ever seen Julia Fox, but we’re here for the coat with a simple bra top and silk pants underneath. If you’re a house-party expert for New Year’s, go with a sweeping coat and eye-catching bag while keeping the rest of the ‘fit understated.

Tina Crackled Faux-Leather Trench Coat
The Frankie Shop
$689
see on the frankie shop
Bra No. 9 - The Balconette Bustier
Etam
$64.95
see on etam
Bias Cut Pants in Black
Silk Laundry
$360
see on silk laundry
Black Buckle Baguette Bag
Hodakova
$1,805
$2,005
see on ssense

A Sexy Two-Piece Set

Dua LipaMindy Small/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Radical optimist Dua Lipa wore lots of black this year — including custom Chanel couture for her concert film performance — and this simple tie-front top and high-slit skirt is a great example of executing on simplicity. Add a wow factor with a metallic bra.

Cavalcade Top
ELLIATT
$150
see on revolve
Porterville Edfu Maxi Skirt
Rick Owens
$321
$605
see on ssense
Stardust Dream Triangle Bra
Aubade
$209
see on aubade
3.0 Barely There Lace-Up Heel
Femme LA
$189
see on revolve

A Well-Accessorized Little Black Dress

JennieThe Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Jennie’s cutesy looks kept us well-fed this year, and this one in particular is excellent for adapting to club-hopping or bar-crawling. Black and gold are a timeless pairing, and if you can’t splurge on her Chanel wired headphones, just choose a layered gold necklace — and don’t skip the glitter tights.

Keefe Draped Lamé Minidress
Aya Muse
$420
$600
50 Denier Fishnet Tights With Glitter
Calzedonia
$20
see on calzedonia
Gold Double-XL Link Necklace With Pendant
Rabanne
$690
see on rabanne
Puffy Cuff
Jennifer Fisher
$500
see on shopbop

An Unconventional Sparkly Dress

Kylie JennerVictor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leave your sequins at home this year and opt for some well-placed embellishments instead. King Kylie showed us how to do club style that will, yes, catch your iPhone’s flash handily, but isn’t the first result on Google when you search “blingy party dress.” Don’t fuss over the accessories: Keep them all-black to save the attention for your scene-stealing mini.

Carole Embellished Crepe Mini Dress
ILA.
$645
see on moda operandi
Tita 60 Black
Alexandre Birman
$325
$650
see on alexandra birman
Thea Narrow Sunglasses
The Attico
$275
see on fwrd
Mini Slide Bag in Black
Proenza Schouler
$720
see on proenza schouler

Rave-Ready Boots & Low-Rise Jeans

Charli XCXHenry Redcliffe

We couldn’t do a party dressing roundup without the high priestess of the Sweat tour, Charli XCX. While we’ve gone over her style over and over this year, sometimes, it’s her simplest outfits that hit the best. This one is for the girls who are attending a 12-hour marathon dance party to ring in 2025. Comfort is key, but don’t sacrifice the hot factor.

Desirae Sheer Top
Simkhai
$345
see on bergdorf goodman
Baggy-Fit Trousers 1981F
Acne Studios
$800
see on acne studios
Isaac Belt
Loeffler Randall
$250
see on tuckernuck
Finola Black Mallory Boots
Miista
$469
$670
see on miista