Forget Brat summer — 2024 was a full year of Brat for Dua Lipa. Charli XCX’s longtime friend finally collaborated with the hitmaker on a remixed version of “Talk Talk,” and in light of Charli’s multiple Grammy nominations, Lipa couldn’t help but gush about her pal’s pop domination.

“I love her so much and she’s always been a really good friend of mine and been so supportive from day one. She deserves all the flowers,” Lipa said in a Dec. 16 Billboard interview. “She’s worked her arse off, and it’s so beautiful to see her get the recognition she deserves. She’s really stuck to her guns and allowed herself to be creative in her own way, and it’s paid off. That’s the best thing that can ever happen to an artist. She’s so deserving of every moment.”

The statement comes after Charli received seven Grammy nominations for Brat after having previously been nominated twice throughout her music career.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Charli managed to win over Grammy voters in a major way this year, Lipa herself wasn’t quite so lucky. Her album Radical Optimism was completely snubbed by the Grammys. Despite the oversight, Lipa said she has no regrets when it comes to her third studio album.

“I’m so proud of Radical Optimism and where it’s brought me. I love that album and I’m having the time of my life performing it live, and I’ve been able to do things that I thought I could only dream of this year, so I’m really grateful,” Lipa said. “Although it would have been nice to be recognized by your industry, especially as a woman, I’m so proud seeing so many incredible female artists nominated at the Grammys this year.”