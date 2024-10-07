Jennie’s “Mantra” Cover Features This Need-To-Know Fashion Brand

The solo careers of Blackpink’s superstars are taking off: Lisa is dominating the rap-trap sound with her singles “Rockstar” and “Moonlit Floor,” Rosé just announced her debut album, Rosie, and now, Jennie is ready for the world to hear her own take on music with her first single, “Mantra,” coming to our ears on Oct. 10. The single artwork sees Jennie while she was still brunette wearing a white V-neck shirt and swim shorts from Australian-based brand Raga Malak, and the set is (relatively) affordable, clocking in at just $138.

This ‘fit solidifies Jennie’s place as the cool girl we always knew she was, and puts her alongside other pop baddies who have also worn Raga Malak like Paris Hilton, Doja Cat, and Tyla. Raga Malak was started by creative duo Gadir Rajab and Raquelle Saba in Beirut, Lebanon in 2019, and they moved to Melbourne shortly after, where they work on their ravey, skimpy clothing that draws as much inspiration from the club as it does from their Middle Eastern heritage. The fashion is lacy, skin-revealing, and made for ultimate impact, like the deep-V white dress spotted on SZA.

If this first tease of Jennie’s musical style is any indication, her and longtime stylist Park Min Hee have their finger on the pulse of what dressing a sexy pop star in 2024 entails. Maybe she’s taking cues from her pop diva character Dyanne in The Idol, or maybe she’s really just that cool. The IRL promo for her first single is already taking over New York: I just spotted an community pinboard-style sign that says “calling all pretty girls” with Jennie’s website on the tear-away tickets. This, plus her new blonde locks and endorsement from Raga Malak, has my full attention.