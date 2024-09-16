Doja Cat On How That Viral Photo Of Her Carrying Her Own Head Came To Be

The human brain is designed to identify patterns, which might be why it feels extra uncanny to notice that replicas of celebrity heads is a niche trend — see Jared Leto at the 2019 Met Gala, Mia Goth at the Maxxxine afterparty, and now, in a less macabre turn, Doja Cat’s claymation version. The Grammy-winning singer — who was spotted toting a model of her own cranium around London — was recently named Brisk Iced Tea’s newest ambassador and stars in one of the brand’s signature stop-motion ads, which explains the aforementioned stunt. “As a Brisk fan and someone who personally loves to express my art both visually and sonically,” she says in a news release, “seeing myself transformed into the iconic claymation style was like stepping into a wild, animated dream.”

In celebration of the new video, in which the artist wears a PG-13 variation on her 2024 Coachella look and summons woodland creatures with “Demons,” Doja Cat sat down with NYLON to answer a few rapid-fire questions.

Could you walk us through the story behind this image of you carrying your own head (how the outfit came together, details behind the head’s creation — did you have to pose for it)? Do you or your friends have any personal photos with it?

My claymation character is epic. I was so obsessed with her that my team — my stylist Brett [Alan Nelson] and one of his favorite collaborators Chris Habana — literally tried to prank me by sending me a real-life version of the claymation head. It show[ed] up to the doorstep in London, and before I could even try it on, the paps got me and were onto our mischief. It was fine, though, because she looked cool in my arm.

You’re Brisk’s first-ever female lead. What other firsts do you hope to accomplish?

I was honored to work with Brisk. I think I’m the first to get to say one of my favorite performance looks was translated into claymation, or even that my character was translated to real life with the clay-inspired version of my head.

Doja Cat at Coachella 2024. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Your likeness has been imagined as a Bratz doll and now in claymation — in what other forms would you like to be captured and why?

My first Funko Pop doll came out in April, also featuring my Coachella look. My second Pop doll is coming out now, of my Scarlet figure. It’s a fun way for fans to be able to play with me.

Besides Brisk, what are three other things you can’t live without as you work on your new record and why?

All that I truly need to survive is the freedom to express myself creatively and a healthy support system. I value inner growth and hard work to get things in my life flowing as they should.