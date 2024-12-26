We (not-so) humbly consider ourselves the go-to source for Charli XCX’s fashion. Her run of appearances both onstage during the Sweat tour and exiting The Bowery Hotel whilst in New York have stylistically fed us for the majority of 2024, and we’ve been there every step of the way to document. Before the year of Brat is over, there’s one more way to get in on Charli’s party-girl style (other than splurging on Saint Laurent or perusing H&M for her exact faux-fur jacket). Seven custom green-and-black pairs of her beloved performing boots, Miista’s Finola silhouette, are up for grabs via the brand’s giveaway, which you can enter on Instagram.

Miista is a fashion-person shoe brand with infamous sample sales and well-priced pieces that are practical enough for daily use and also make for excellent stage stompers, as Charli has proved. She’s worn the Finola several times this year, twirling and gyrating in arenas in the low-heeled, knee-high style.

She wore the green-tinted version for her final Brat headlining show in Glasgow, which the brand created custom for her in partnership with her stylist, Chris Horan. The boot, as shown in the brand’s process video, is sanded down from its all-black glory to reveal sickly green raw edges. It’s the most of the album art’s color Charli’s worn all year, and it’s also a low-stakes way to get some “merch” that isn’t a “365 Partygirl” tee or a Nalgene water bottle.

Courtesy of Miista

Miista’s Brat-mas giveaway of seven pairs of the Brat-green Finolas — or as they’re calling them, “Finola and it’s completely different but also still Finola” — is simple to enter. Either comment “BRAT BOOTS” on the post below or DM the brand the same message to receive a link to sign up for the giveaway. The lucky seven will be contacted by the brand on Dec. 30 with the good news. Best of luck, brats.