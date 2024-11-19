After Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan exploded as two of the biggest pop stars of 2024, it feels fitting that they’d close out the year with their first-ever collaboration. The joint slay will be a part of Carpenter’s upcoming Netflix special A Nonsense Christmas. So get that espresso hot to go, because the holiday season is kicking off with two-thirds of pop’s Powerpuff Girls finally coming together.

Carpenter unveiled the star-studded guest list for A Nonsense Christmas in a Nov. 18 trailer. The sneak peek reveals Carpenter will be performing duets with Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis during the special. But there are even more stars coming down the chimney as well.

The Netflix event will also feature appearances from celebrities like Cara Delevingne and Megan Stalter. The trailer gives a glimpse of Quinta Brunson and Nico Hiraga’s characters as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Carpenter’s ex who ghosted her, respectively.

Although Carpenter’s latest album Short n’ Sweet has been making waves this year, A Nonsense Christmas will more heavily spotlight the pop star’s 2023 Christmas-themed EP Fruitcake, as well as showcasing the singer’s covers of some holiday classics. But of course, there’s also a high likelihood some of her 2024 hits will also sneak their way out from under the tree.

The duet with Roan is of particular interest to pop music fans, given that she and Carpenter have had very similar trajectories culminating in becoming two of the biggest musicians of 2024.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter will be available to stream Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.