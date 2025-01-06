There was no lack of vintage dresses at the 2025 Golden Globes, with Ariana Grande dusting off a 58-year-old Givenchy frock and Anya Taylor-Joy dipping into the Dior archives. Kylie Jenner attended the Globes for the second time in support of her man, Timothée Chalamet, and while she didn’t walk the carpet, she turned up in a Gianni Versace Spring 1999 dress pulled straight from a Los Angeles vintage showroom.

Thanks in part to Internet sleuthing and confirmation via Lauren Santo Domingo’s Instagram stories, we can confirm Kylie’s dress was pulled from The Real List, a West Hollywood-based vintage archive that has hundreds of Versace treasures up for grabs on the vintage-resale site 1stDibs.

Kylie Jenner CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

A pink version of the 25-year-old piece was worn by Elizabeth Hurley to the 1999 CFDA Awards. The low-back, floral-embellished chainmail dress is a Gianni Versace signature, optimized for sashaying into velvet-lined rooms and perfect for Jenner’s (and Hurley’s) hourglass figure. This isn’t the first time an archival Versace frock has been worn by Hurley, followed decades later by a star of today: Halsey became the second person to wear a red leopard gown to the 2024 VMAs, with Hurley being the first and only person to wear it some 27 years ago.

Vintage hunting has become something of an Olympic sport inside fashion circles, with some celebs taking a fiendish approach to collecting old wares. Zendaya bought her John Galliano-designed Givenchy dress worn to the Met Gala, Elle Fanning has pulled a few decades-old dresses out of her toolkit, and Dua Lipa regularly borrows from the Chanel archives when she pleases. It’s both a fabulous way to wear something that nobody in your generation has styled before and an easy way to get street-cred with the armchair critics of the industry. While there’s no runway photos of the dress — or full-body photos of Jenner, for that matter — the silver chainmail masterpiece can be see around the 19-minute mark of the video below. It’s a dress worth seeing slink down the runway.