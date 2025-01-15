All Of Timothée Chalamet’s ‘A Complete Unknown’ Premiere Looks

Not even Club Chalamet could have predicted the wacky, wild gift of a press tour Timothée Chalamet has given fans and fashion heads alike. To promote his starring role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Timmy has dressed up as Dylan (much to our team’s delight and confusion at the New York premiere), done an unhinged hour-long Nardwaur interview, and danced with a college marching band in Minnesota. But with every laugh and gag has come a well-executed look, done in his cheeky way with the help of his stylist Taylor McNeill.

The first of many premieres took place in Los Angeles, and Timmy showed up as a ‘60s rock star in a sharp leather blazer, gray button-down shirt, skinny jeans, and rocker boots. A few days after in New York, he demonstrated how much of a goof he is with an homage to a 2003 Dylan look, shaggy blonde bangs and all.

In Los Angeles Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In New York Dominik Bindl/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

While he took a much-needed break over the holidays, Chalamet came roaring back in style for the European leg of the premieres — or should I say pedaling, as he rode a dirty Lime bike onto the London red carpet. For the occasion, he wore a double-breasted suit with a tropical-print shirt designed by London-based icon Martine Rose. In Paris, where we hope he had time to catch up with his sister Pauline, Timmy became one of the select men lucky enough to borrow from Chanel. He dressed in a leather jacket from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection replete with rainbow crystal buttons and a rounded feminine collar. He finished off the otherwise casual look with an icy tennis necklace, a ridiculously fabulous skinny scarf, and a tie-dye hat.

In London Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Paris Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Chalamet has been working closely with stylist Taylor McNeill on this series of looks, who is responsible for dressing dapper men like Kendrick Lamar (another Chanel Guy) and Dominic Fike. McNeill balances timely and referential dressing — like the tongue-in-cheek Dylan drag and wearing designers based in the premiere cities — with Chalamet’s innate sense of fashion. This unconventional press tour is a masterclass is not taking yourself too seriously, the better for further endearing both die-hard fans and changing casual haters’ minds (and hopefully getting more movie tickets sold). We can’t wait to see what Italian designer him and McNeill pulls out for the Rome premiere on Jan. 17.