We Can't Stop Looking At This Timothée Chalamet 'Fit

When male actors go on press tours, their fashion can often fall by the wayside (save for some excellent Saint Laurent placements). Timothée Chalamet, however, is not one to blend in, and even off the red carpet has been sending our Slack channel into choruses of “oohs” and “aahs” with his flair for mixing high and low. The king of wacky interviews and unserious appearances stepped out in Paris on Jan. 16 wearing a wee little denim Chanel crossbody bag and white silk scarf, paired with his otherwise normal dad outfit.

The night before on Jan. 15, Chalamet attended the Paris premiere of A Complete Unknown (Un Parfait Inconnu for the Francophiles) in a fresh-off-the-runway Chanel jacket and pink scarf, and he kept the Chanel love alive the day after in his own masc/femme way. He paired his bag and ascot with True Religion jeans, which were held up by a studded belt, plus some unlaced Nike Air More Uptempos. He also repped both the New York City Ballet and the Los Angeles Raiders with some merch (talk about range).

Backgrid Backgrid 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

While you might be rolling your eyes at this metrosexual jumble of an outfit, it’s a solid off-duty look that provides a taste of his personality at every turn. Of course the LaGuardia High School grad is a supporter of the New York arts, and while we know he’s a football fan, word’s still out on his NFL team of choice. His inner flâneur is a known lover of scarves, and he made it work for the streets by dressing it down with game-day attire. Just as SZA proved last week, sometimes the most effective looks are the ones with disjointed pieces that, when worn by the right person with the right flair, come together as easily as un, deux, trois.