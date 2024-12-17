‘Nosferatu’ Has The Best-Dressed Cast Of The Year

The unofficial red-carpet dress code this year was channeling movies’ characters and energy. Zendaya wore tennis-ball heels for Challengers, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo dressed in half of the world’s pink and green garments respectively for Wicked, and Saoirse Ronan chose blue outfits to promote The Outrun. The incredibly attractive and mega-watt stars of Nosferatu, however, are eschewing themed dressing in favor of just being really well dressed.

While some of their looks could be seen as homages to the haunted mood of the movie, their main priority is showing up as the most stylish version of themselves. Emma Corrin, one of our best-dressed stars of the year, has appeared in a bra-less Saint Laurent dress, a sublime McQueen by Seán McGirr light yellow gown, and a custom black Miu Miu sheer slip with the best headpiece of the press tour. Lily-Rose Depp, for her part, is ever the Chanel girly, and donned archival and newer pieces with some Fendi peppered in for good measure.

Corrin in custom Miu Miu Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Depp in Chanel Fall 1995 Couture. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Corrin in Saint Laurent. picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Depp in Fendi. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Corrin in McQueen by Seán McGirr. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Depp in Chanel. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While most menswear on red carpets can be categorized into two sentiments — “That suit is too big” or “That suit is way too small” — the men of Nosferatu are defying the odds. Bill Skarsgård, who is well on his way to being our generation’s go-to creepy film star, has turned to Saint Laurent for sharp suits that have roomy legs, which billow thanks to his tall stature. (He’s recently started working with stylist Harry Lambert, who also styles Corrin.) Nicholas Hoult is equally as in on the Saint Laurent craze and wore a chocolate-brown suit and tie to the movie’s Los Angeles premiere.

Skarsgård in Saint Laurent. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hoult in Saint Laurent. Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic/Getty Images Matthias Nareyek/WireImage/Getty Images Hoult in Prada. Belinda Jiao/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, besides cheekbones people pay tens of thousands of dollars to replicate, the leading quartet of Nosferatu have great style in common. They’re ushering in a new era of red-carpet dressing focused on the clothes first, not the ways they can channel Count Orlok or Ellen Hutter through fashion — and thank heavens for that.