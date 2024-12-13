Not sure how we’re still upright after a very social-season-y seven days, but it’s Friday, baby, and we’re alive after hosting a couple of our own functions. Also hitting the party circuit heavily were the celebrities, with Kim Kardashian scooting into Skims’ flagship opening, Charli XCX and Emma Corrin sandwiching Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the Nosferatu afterparty in LA, and Thomas Doherty in a kilt — full stop. Below, see the best photos from the best events of the week.

Nosferatu’s Post-Premiere Poolside Party

Lily-Rose Depp & Charli XCX Eric Charbonneau for Focus Features Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Charli XCX Eric Charbonneau for Focus Features Emma Corrin & Bill Skarsgård Eric Charbonneau for Focus Features Jaden Smith Eric Charbonneau for Focus Features

Charli XCX crossed oceans of time to be at the LA premiere of the vampire flick — or rather, just the Atlantic, probably. Following the screening at TCL Chinese Theater, the pop princess and the movie’s stars — notably, Corrin, who changed into a Rafflesia pricei-resembling Macy Grimshaw dress — moved to the Sunset Tower Hotel, which had been transformed with on-theme “sinful cocktails” and a “foggy, candlelit pool.”

Skims’ Star-Studded Store Opening

Teyana Taylor, Ciara, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian & Ice Spice Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Cardi B Darian DiCianno/BFA.com FKA twigs Darian DiCianno/BFA.com Tate McRae Darian DiCianno/BFA.com Kelsea Ballerini Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

“Kim Kardashian rolled in on a knee scooter” sounds like the beginning of a questionable joke, but that’s just what happened at the party unveiling Skims’ first flagship store on 5th Avenue. Kardashian hobnobbed with A-list guests like Cardi B, Ice Spice, Ciara, Paris Hilton, and FKA twigs on said mobility aid before viewing a performance during which Skims-wearing models posed in the shop windows. An exclusive dinner at ZZ’s Club followed.

Glenlivet’s Kilted Get-Together

Thomas Doherty Madison McGaw/BFA.com Amrit Tietz, Flaviana Matata Madison McGaw/BFA.com Beverly Nguyen Madison McGaw/BFA.com Madison McGaw/BFA.com

While SNL celebrated all things Ireland with Paul Mescal earlier this month, Glenlivet looked to Scotland with a new tartan pattern in partnership with sexy Scot Thomas Doherty. The brand threw a cocktail at The Corner Store in Soho with friends like Beverly Nguyen and Amrit Tietz joining Doherty, who wore a Glenlivet tartan kilt that perfectly matched his eyes.

Etro & Jemima Kirke’s Casa Cruz Takeover

Jemima Kirke Hippolyte Petit/BFA.com Tommy Dorfman, Myha'la, Armando Rivera Hippolyte Petit/BFA.com Tommy Dorfman Hippolyte Petit/BFA.com Sabrina Quesada Hippolyte Petit/BFA.com

The swanky Upper East Side members club played host to Kirke and friends — including Tommy Dorfman and Myha’la Herrold — who celebrated Etro’s paisley holiday collection among printed trains and plush teddy bears.

Carbone’s New Book Celebration

Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Luca Mornet, Nicholas Shoebridge, Igee Akafor Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Mario Carbone Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Cait Bailey Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

New York’s most waitlisted restaurant of all time now has a coffee table book dedicated to its decade of slinging spicy rigatoni to Justin Bieber. Mario Carbone joined fellow Major Food Group co-founder Jeff Zalaznick at ZZ’s Club in honor of the Assouline-published tome. After a reading, attendees like publicist Cait Bailey enjoyed passed bites that paid tribute to the celebrity haunt.

Meshki’s Aussie Incoming

Georgia Fowler Jason Lowrie/BFA Lameka Fox & Mona Matsuoka Jason Lowrie/BFA Sandra Shehab & Shadi Kord Jason Lowrie/BFA

The Sydney-founded clothing brand arrived stateside on Dec. 12 with a lush, jazzy dinner at Hotel Chelsea.