In a move that some of us perhaps saw coming, all those harmonica lessons Timothée Chalamet took to play Bob Dylan will pay off (even more) when he pulls double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

The comedy program posted the lineups for its first shows of 2025 on Jan. 10, in which Chalamet notably appears twice in both slots for Jan. 25.

Chalamet’s singing in A Complete Unknown has been evaluated as fairly to very good and an admirable emulation of Dylan’s voice, but this performance could be a true test of his vocal abilities — with the added pressure of having one take to get it right. He does, allegedly, have 40 songs in his repertoire. (The jury’s out on if he’ll appear in Bob Dylan drag again.)

But this isn’t the first time the actor has hosted — he had that honor in December 2020 — nor is it his singing debut on the show. Exhibit A: his memorable appearance as a face-tattooed mumbly rapper alongside Pete Davidson.