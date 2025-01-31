Courtesy of Chanel

21 Pieces Of Valentine’s Day Jewelry Worth The Price Tag

We considered every budget (and every heart-shaped earring on the market).

by Kevin LeBlanc
February, just like Sabrina Carpenter, is short and sweet — and extra delicious if you have a Valentine come Feb. 14. A Valentine doesn’t need to be a long-term significant other: It can be your BFF, your mom, or whoever you can send memes to and not be judged by. Whoever you feel emotionally and romantically betrothed to, celebrating love calls for drinks, dressing up, and some equally enchanting jewels.

Giving and receiving jewelry, especially when it comes to V-Day pieces, can be a tricky game. Do you go all-out and get the largest heart earrings you can source? Do you buy them a ring and hope it doesn’t come off as buying them that ring? Whether you’re shopping for yourself or amassing a list to subtly drop into your boyfriend’s lap, we’ve considered all ways of adorning ears, necks, and wrists with pieces that have rubies, hearts, flowers, or sometimes, none of the above. Keep scrolling to get some inspiration or swipe your card.

Solid Gold Anniversaire Charm
Local Eclectic
$60
If you’re into celebrating an anniversary as well as Valentine’s, you can build out a custom charm necklace starting with one of the charms that represents the number of years you’ve been together.

Diem Drop Earrings Mini
Chan Luu
$75
If diamonds and rubies aren’t their thing, pearls still symbolize eternity in a less flashy way.

Eye Love You Earrings
Celeste Starre
$152
A talisman and a heart motif in one.

Pandora ME Heart & Butterfly Bracelet Set
Pandora
$200
For the girl who needs options, this bracelet has mixed links and beads with detachable charms to swap out onto a pendant necklace, earring, or whatever hang-able piece they already have.

Message in a Bottle Molten Pendant Necklace
Missoma
$237
Unscrew the top off this flask-style pendant and store the teensiest love letter you’ll ever write.

Mini Heart Pavé Diamond Stud Earrings
Mejuri
$268
The perfect trifecta: 1.) real diamonds, 2.) in 14K gold, 3) under $300 in an on-theme shape that isn’t cheesy.

Chiara Pearl Choker Necklace
Éliou
$280
For the little-black-dress-obsessed woman, a string of pearls around the neck is all you need.

Tennis Heart Choker
Swarovski x Ariana Grande
$280
The tiniest nominee for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar dropped a collection of bejeweled, crystal-covered heart chokers and bracelets with Swarovski meant for maximalists.

Lovers Necklace
Bangla Begum
$325
There’s nothing subtle about this customizable charm necklace. Pick whatever quirky piece your paramour would best respond to, like a ruby sword or emerald-green frog.

Red Bow Ribbon Stud Earrings
Simone Rocha
$500
If your girl wears a lot of Sandy Liang and watches Bridgerton, these will probably go over well.

Tiffany 1837 Interlocking Circles Pendant
Tiffany & Co.
$525
Fact: Every girl loves Tiffany sterling silver. Another fact: This is just the right amount of cash to drop for a long-term relationship gift.

Nan Hoops in Gold
Mondo Mondo
$575
A fashion-forward take on giving red jewelry without being so themed as to be unwearable.

Amour Key Necklace In Gold
Balenciaga
$625
The unspoken rule of gifting this is making a “you’ve got the key to my heart” joke while your lover unwraps it.

Ann Red Ombré Studs
Suzanne Kalan
$990
A stylish way to get some red in without feeling cheap.

We Clicked Ring
Zahn-Z
$995
Get just one, or ask your significant other to get both and split them between yourselves.

Pavé Wrap Around Huggie Earrings
Kinn Studio
$1,120
Fashionable yet timeless, 14k and diamonds at a great price, and not on the noise with hearts and “XOs.”

Pinky Heart Signet Ring
Maison H
$1,131.52
Who could resist this all-over diamond pattern?

Coco Bracelet with Ruby
CHANEL
$2,400
Make like Jennie Ruby Jane and cop some rubies — and add to your wrist stack.

7 in. Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Brilliant Earth
$2,695
While you can go fashion for a lot of other holiday jewelry, sometimes the best option is the simplest.

Gold Sapphire Rose Earrings
Sydney Evan
$4,070
Better than a perishable bouquet of flowers, and the pink undertones of the gold match the pink sapphire perfectly.

Coco Crush Ring in Yellow Gold
CHANEL
$5,300
All the fun of their quilted handbags, neatly packaged in an 18-karat ring with diagonal diamonds.