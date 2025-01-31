21 Pieces Of Valentine’s Day Jewelry Worth The Price Tag

February, just like Sabrina Carpenter, is short and sweet — and extra delicious if you have a Valentine come Feb. 14. A Valentine doesn’t need to be a long-term significant other: It can be your BFF, your mom, or whoever you can send memes to and not be judged by. Whoever you feel emotionally and romantically betrothed to, celebrating love calls for drinks, dressing up, and some equally enchanting jewels.

Giving and receiving jewelry, especially when it comes to V-Day pieces, can be a tricky game. Do you go all-out and get the largest heart earrings you can source? Do you buy them a ring and hope it doesn’t come off as buying them that ring? Whether you’re shopping for yourself or amassing a list to subtly drop into your boyfriend’s lap, we’ve considered all ways of adorning ears, necks, and wrists with pieces that have rubies, hearts, flowers, or sometimes, none of the above. Keep scrolling to get some inspiration or swipe your card.

Solid Gold Anniversaire Charm Local Eclectic $60 see on local eclectic If you’re into celebrating an anniversary as well as Valentine’s, you can build out a custom charm necklace starting with one of the charms that represents the number of years you’ve been together.

Diem Drop Earrings Mini Chan Luu $75 see on chan luu If diamonds and rubies aren’t their thing, pearls still symbolize eternity in a less flashy way.

Eye Love You Earrings Celeste Starre $152 see on celeste starre A talisman and a heart motif in one.

Pandora ME Heart & Butterfly Bracelet Set Pandora $200 see on pandora For the girl who needs options, this bracelet has mixed links and beads with detachable charms to swap out onto a pendant necklace, earring, or whatever hang-able piece they already have.

Message in a Bottle Molten Pendant Necklace Missoma $237 see on missoma Unscrew the top off this flask-style pendant and store the teensiest love letter you’ll ever write.

Chiara Pearl Choker Necklace Éliou $280 see on moda operandi For the little-black-dress-obsessed woman, a string of pearls around the neck is all you need.

Lovers Necklace Bangla Begum $325 see on bangla begum There’s nothing subtle about this customizable charm necklace. Pick whatever quirky piece your paramour would best respond to, like a ruby sword or emerald-green frog.

Tiffany 1837 Interlocking Circles Pendant Tiffany & Co. $525 see on tiffany Fact: Every girl loves Tiffany sterling silver. Another fact: This is just the right amount of cash to drop for a long-term relationship gift.

Nan Hoops in Gold Mondo Mondo $575 see on mondo mondo A fashion-forward take on giving red jewelry without being so themed as to be unwearable.

Amour Key Necklace In Gold Balenciaga $625 see on balenciaga The unspoken rule of gifting this is making a “you’ve got the key to my heart” joke while your lover unwraps it.

Ann Red Ombré Studs Suzanne Kalan $990 see on suzanne kalan A stylish way to get some red in without feeling cheap.

We Clicked Ring Zahn-Z $995 see on zahn-z Get just one, or ask your significant other to get both and split them between yourselves.

Pavé Wrap Around Huggie Earrings Kinn Studio $1,120 see on kinn studio Fashionable yet timeless, 14k and diamonds at a great price, and not on the noise with hearts and “XOs.”

Pinky Heart Signet Ring Maison H $1,131.52 see on maison H Who could resist this all-over diamond pattern?

7 in. Diamond Tennis Bracelet Brilliant Earth $2,695 see on brilliant earth While you can go fashion for a lot of other holiday jewelry, sometimes the best option is the simplest.