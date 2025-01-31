Fashion
21 Pieces Of Valentine’s Day Jewelry Worth The Price Tag
We considered every budget (and every heart-shaped earring on the market).
February, just like Sabrina Carpenter, is short and sweet — and extra delicious if you have a Valentine come Feb. 14. A Valentine doesn’t need to be a long-term significant other: It can be your BFF, your mom, or whoever you can send memes to and not be judged by. Whoever you feel emotionally and romantically betrothed to, celebrating love calls for drinks, dressing up, and some equally enchanting jewels.
Giving and receiving jewelry, especially when it comes to V-Day pieces, can be a tricky game. Do you go all-out and get the largest heart earrings you can source? Do you buy them a ring and hope it doesn’t come off as buying them that ring? Whether you’re shopping for yourself or amassing a list to subtly drop into your boyfriend’s lap, we’ve considered all ways of adorning ears, necks, and wrists with pieces that have rubies, hearts, flowers, or sometimes, none of the above. Keep scrolling to get some inspiration or swipe your card.
If you’re into celebrating an anniversary as well as Valentine’s, you can build out a custom charm necklace starting with one of the charms that represents the number of years you’ve been together.
If diamonds and rubies aren’t their thing, pearls still symbolize eternity in a less flashy way.
For the girl who needs options, this bracelet has mixed links and beads with detachable charms to swap out onto a pendant necklace, earring, or whatever hang-able piece they already have.
Unscrew the top off this flask-style pendant and store the teensiest love letter you’ll ever write.
The perfect trifecta: 1.) real diamonds, 2.) in 14K gold, 3) under $300 in an on-theme shape that isn’t cheesy.
For the little-black-dress-obsessed woman, a string of pearls around the neck is all you need.
The tiniest nominee for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar dropped a collection of bejeweled, crystal-covered heart chokers and bracelets with Swarovski meant for maximalists.
There’s nothing subtle about this customizable charm necklace. Pick whatever quirky piece your paramour would best respond to, like a ruby sword or emerald-green frog.
If your girl wears a lot of Sandy Liang and watches Bridgerton, these will probably go over well.
Fact: Every girl loves Tiffany sterling silver. Another fact: This is just the right amount of cash to drop for a long-term relationship gift.
A fashion-forward take on giving red jewelry without being so themed as to be unwearable.
The unspoken rule of gifting this is making a “you’ve got the key to my heart” joke while your lover unwraps it.
A stylish way to get some red in without feeling cheap.
Get just one, or ask your significant other to get both and split them between yourselves.
Fashionable yet timeless, 14k and diamonds at a great price, and not on the noise with hearts and “XOs.”
Who could resist this all-over diamond pattern?
Make like Jennie Ruby Jane and cop some rubies — and add to your wrist stack.
While you can go fashion for a lot of other holiday jewelry, sometimes the best option is the simplest.
Better than a perishable bouquet of flowers, and the pink undertones of the gold match the pink sapphire perfectly.
All the fun of their quilted handbags, neatly packaged in an 18-karat ring with diagonal diamonds.