Issa Rae Wore A Diamond Grill and a $3 Eyeshadow to the 2021 Emmys

Issa Rae’s smile is iconic and she knows it. To draw extra attention to her megawatt smile the 2021 Emmys, she arrived wearing a diamond grill from Grillz By Scotty. However, while showing off the jewels on the red carpet, we couldn’t take our eyes off of her beautiful purple eyeshadow. We’re even more excited by the look upon discovering that all of the makeup used to create Issa Rae’s Emmy look can be purchased at the drugstore.

Issa clearly loves a strong glam moment. While getting ready for the 73nd Emmy Awards she documented her getting ready process on her instagram story with a picture of her doing exactly what one should while prepping for a glamorous event– drinking champagne. She tagged her entire glam team which includes makeup artist Joanna Simkin, hair stylist Felica Leatherwood, manicurist Eri Ishizu, and stylist Jason Rembert.

Simkin says that the makeup look was inspired by Issa’s dress: “The beautiful custom Aliette felt like a nod to the “70s, Studio 54 and disco glam,” she says. “I was instantly inspired to do a sparkly purple eyeshadow and fluttery lashes to accentuate Issa’s gorgeous features while playing up a bold statement eye.” The entire makeup look was created using e.l.f. makeup products, so for those in the know, that means that no product costs more than $15. The perfect purple lid shade was created using the $3 Bite Size Eyeshadow palette in Açaí You and the $5 Liquid Metallic Eyeshadow in Supernova. Simkin finished the look with the super volumizing Big Mood Mascara, which is also a steal at $7. We might running out to the drugstore to get our own supplies to recreate this glittery disco eye look ASAP.

Issa Rae is nominated in two categories at the 2021 Emmy Awards. She is nominated for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series and for her work on A Black Lady Sketch Show which she executive produces, which is nominated for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. See below for a closer look at Issa Rae’s stunning beauty look.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images