Rosé Is Skims’ “Number One Girl” For Valentine’s Day

Rosé came for the global music throne in 2024, becoming the highest-charting female Korean solo artist on the Billboard 200 with her debut album, Rosie. If that wasn’t enough to keep her satisfied, she’s making fashion history as the first K-pop artist to pose for Skims as the face of the brand’s 2025 Valentine’s Day campaign.

Rosé is kicking off the year in flirty, skimpy style with a campaign shot by Carin Backoff featuring all the twee pajamas and matching sets your heart could desire. Rosé leans into her stage name with pinks and reds on her lacy slip dress, and embodies a pinup sweetheart with her signature curls and freshly blushed cheeks. It’s the best of the ‘80s mixed with today’s favorites, namely, ultrasoft boy shorts and light pink bras.

While Rosé is familiar with having her heart broken, as she divulged on her debut album, the campaign shows she’s also ready to break some (ceramic) hearts. “Valentine's Day has always held a special place in my heart,” Rosé says in a press release. “Maybe it’s also because it’s only a few days after my birthday, it feels special to me, almost like a second round of a birthday.”

She’s going to have a lot to celebrate in 2025 besides her birthday: Her duet with Bruno Mars, “APT.,” is still No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the only solo K-pop female artist to crack into the top five. Whether or not you’re a genre-defining singer, you can still make good on Skims’ Valentine’s Day shop, which is available to preview now and will be available for purchase on Jan. 23 at skims.com.