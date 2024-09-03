Devon Lee & Sydney Carlson Have A Sister Sleepover For Their Skims Campaign

Move over, Charli XCX. A new month means a new Skims campaign, and the latest girls that Kim Kardashian’s brand has tapped are none other than sibling duo Devon Lee and Sydney Carlson. The pictures are a behind-the-scenes look into a night at Carlson household, with the sisters posing in what looks like a late-night hangout, goofing off past their bedtime on a school night and posing in Skims’ new sleepy-time pieces.

The Sleep Shop, as the brand is cheekily calling it, is full of options for sweaty sleepers and cozy night owls alike, with teeny pointelle jammies that have been popularized by It girls around the world (including their friend, Bella Hadid) and traditional long-sleeved cotton sets. The chintzy and plaid patterns and warm, fuzzy textures are no-brainers for both casual sleepovers and errand runs.

Skims has had their finger on the pulse with non-stop campaigns flowing in all summer long, fronted by the likes of Jhené Aiko and Sabrina Carpenter, and the Carlson sisters are the ideal stars to help shift the vibe from sexy Brat summer to a cozy, soft fall. The Wildflower founders and girls-about-town are coming off a busy summer to go straight into a hectic Fashion Month, where hopefully they will be snapped outside of shows. Maybe they’ll take cues from their lazy-girl-but-make-it-fashion style in this campaign for their fashion week ‘fits, because nothing says It girl comfort like a boxer short/tank top look to sit front row.