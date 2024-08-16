Julia Fox’s Demure Blush Draping & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

Fall premiere time is like back to school season for stars. Everyone is stepping out to promote their new projects fresh off yacht and beach vacations with tan lines and updated hairdos. Across the board, celebs are keeping glam light and fresh, which is not surprising given how unforgiving the summer humidity still is. There’s no shortage of goddess-level glowing skin paired with simplistic eye makeup, plus choppy bobs and some beachy waves. Keep scrolling to see how the stars turned up the glamour and turned out beauty looks this week.

Lily Collins’ Parisian Coiffure Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images The unofficial American ambassador for Paris Lily Collins appeared at the fourth season premiere of Emily in Paris in the antithesis of her character Emily’s glam: an elegant bob, soft skin, and a swipe of eyeliner.

Julia Fox’s Take On Demure Blush Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The queen of New York paparazzi photoshoots stepped out earlier this week and kept her face makeup as demure as Fox can, with draped blush and green eye makeup to complement her tilted, wide-brimmed hat.

Lindsay Lohan’s Youthful Aura Lohan is going back to her Freaky Friday roots while she films the much-anticipated sequel to the classic comedy, and her impeccable beat seems to be aging her backwards to further tap into her 2003 character.

Ella Purnell’s Sun-Kissed Soft Glam Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A NYLON It Girl knows that if your skin is cooperating, let it breathe. Purnell framed her face with fringy bangs and side pieces, and enhanced her natural glow with just a few stitches of blush and lipstick.

Angèle’s Soft-Rock Beat The Belgian singer made a surprise appearance during Phoenix’s epic set at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony, and her choppy bob and laser-sharp eyeliner met the punk-rock mood of the moment.

Kim Kardashian’s Throwback Contour Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Is it 2014 in here, or is it just me? Kardashian headed to 30 Rock to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in what was once her signature hair and makeup: contour, blush, and lip liner turned up to 11, and bouncy beach waves down to her infamous booty.

Jenna Ortega’s On-Theme Eyeliner Victor Chavez/Shutterstock Gen Z’s leading scream queen appeared at several events to promote Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in thematically appropriate glam, with a penciled lip and teal eyeliner that matched her creepy leather corset dress.

Bella Thorne’s Matchy-Matchy Eye Look Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Thorne is locked into a signature makeup style with two back-to-back complementary eyeshadow/outfit moments. The actress synced up her crimson eye makeup with the hue of her PH5 dress for a cutesy, low-key look.

Ravyn Lenae’s Ethereal Glow NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images The “Love Me Not” singer performed a medley from her latest album Bird’s Eye in a sheer metallic Diesel dress, and the only thing glowier than the dress was her highlighted face, chest, and arms that caught all the stage lights with ease.