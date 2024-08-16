Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Beauty
Julia Fox’s Demure Blush Draping & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week
Very cutesy, very mindful.
by Kevin LeBlanc
Fall premiere time is like back to school season for stars. Everyone is stepping out to promote their new projects fresh off yacht and beach vacations with tan lines and updated hairdos. Across the board, celebs are keeping glam light and fresh, which is not surprising given how unforgiving the summer humidity still is. There’s no shortage of goddess-level glowing skin paired with simplistic eye makeup, plus choppy bobs and some beachy waves. Keep scrolling to see how the stars turned up the glamour and turned out beauty looks this week.