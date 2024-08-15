Lily Collins & Cailee Spaeny Step Out In Two Excellent Black Dresses

Lily Collins and Cailee Spaeny were two birds of a sartorial feather on their respective red carpets last night, making the case for wearing a well-tailored black dress — and not much else.

Collins is keeping Paris top of mind post-Olympics with the fourth season of Emily in Paris dropping on Netflix Aug. 15. At the Los Angeles premiere, she wore a custom black Armani Privé confection of a dress, replete with a sequin corset top, metallic tulle peplum, and a checkerboard sheer skirt. For this press tour, she’s enlisted a new stylist, Andrew Mukamal, the brains behind Carey Mulligan, Zoë Kravitz, and Margot Robbie’s seemingly simple looks that don’t skimp on glamour.

Spaeny, meanwhile, stepped out at the London premiere for Alien: Romulus in a sleeveless black Mugler dress that was nipped and tucked in all the right places. The signature sculpting lines of Mugler’s bodysuits were reimagined in shredded leather, imparting a furry effect.

The petite brunette duo made similar arguments for simplicity. Textural dresses, especially when they’re monochromatic, can and will do all the talking, so the ladies knew to make the accessories supporting characters: They both wore matte black shoes and a smattering of diamonds on their ears and fingers. Their glam was also low-key, with their hair was pulled back out of their faces. We love a star who knows their angles and bodies, and these two not only can strike a pose, but make black as visually exciting as a feathered rainbow jacket that Collins’ fashion-challenged character would wear.