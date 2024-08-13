A Very Un-'Emily In Paris' Look For Lily Collins

I’ve never seen Emily in Paris, but even I know that the titular character’s dress sense can best be described as... expressive. Which is why it’s all the more surprising that for the first press event for the upcoming season of the show, Lily Collins appeared wearing earth tones and absolutely zero paillettes or bows.

At a sunset photo call in Los Angeles, the actress, who last starred in MaXXXine, turned up in head-to-toe Saint Laurent consisting of a plunging bodysuit, a translucent knit pencil skirt cinched with a logo leather belt, sheer black tights, and patent sling-back heels. (The only element not designed by Anthony Vaccarello were Collins’ Cartier hoops.) A few initial observations: 1) Stylist Andrew Mukamal really knew what he was doing with the chestnut colors during that West Coast golden hour. 2) Show this image to anyone who says brown and black don’t go together. And 3) The bob is bobbing.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

But the biggest takeaway is that this monochromatic ensemble seems like a deliberate step away from Collins’ character in the program, who was recently shown in the Season 4 trailer to be cosplaying both Audrey Hepburn in Charade and the Hamburglar in a black-and-white-striped masquerade look. However, we remind you that for the previous season’s worldwide launch in Paris, Collins notably selected brown Saint Laurent as well in the form of a cutout draped gown.

Will there be more marron in Collins’ future at the L.A. premiere on Aug. 14? You know where to look for the answer (right back here).