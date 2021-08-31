Bria McNeal
Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum's relationship timeline
A Complete Timeline Of Zoe Kravitz And Channing Tatum's Relationship

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum's relationship timeline shows how they went from creative partners to the internet's new favorite couple.

Zoe Kravitz is starring in her own rom-com this summer, and the world has a front row seat. The setting? New York City. The outfits? Simple, yet chic, with nary a bra in sight. The love interest? None other than Channing Tatum, Hollywood's favorite hunk. Isn’t it hard to see someone else living your dreams? Though these two have remained coy about their new, as-yet unconfirmed relationship — riding bikes, matching outfits, and laughing it up in the streets of NYC — it’s clear something’s going on. Below, we’ve broken down Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s budding relationship timeline, from creative partners to the internet's favorite couple.

Pussy Island

Earlier this summer, Kravitz announced her directorial debut with the upcoming film Pussy Island. The genre thriller is about a young actress who falls for a handsome tech mogul, played by Tatum.

According to Deadline, Kravitz created the role with Tatum in mind. “Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” she said. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

Tatum later shared that he was “shocked” when Kravitz reached out. “No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing,” he said.

Croc Gate

In an interview promoting Pussy Island, Tatum jokingly revealed that Kravitz made fun of his Croc shoes when they first met. “When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me, and I never wear Crocs anymore,” Tatum said.

“I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan,” she retorted, adding, “Just to be clear, there are people who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn’t sure you were one of them.”

A friendly tip, or flirty banter? You be the judge.

Biking through Brooklyn

Nearly two months later, the now Croc-less duo was spotted on a BMX bike, nearly breaking the internet. Instagram and Twitter erupted in photos of Kravitz riding with Tatum — her arms around his neck, his t-shirt blowing in the wind — as they rode into the abyss, fueling relationship suspicions along the way.

Matching outfits

After we stopped freaking out about the bike, we couldn’t help but notice their outfits. Both Kravtiz and Tatum were seen wearing loose fitting jeans and black shirts. Which obviously means they’re dating, right?

A source blows their cover

Despite their best efforts to keep things quiet, E! News got the inside scoop. An unidentified source told the publication that Kravitz and Tatum are “more than just close friends or co-stars,” and their relationship has “grown into more.”

Laughing in the streets

On August 21st, paparazzi nabbed photos of Kravitz looking stunning in a blue dress. And, more importantly, laughing a little too hard at Tatum’s jokes. As many memes pointed out, no man is that funny. Consider this her soft-launch boyfriend reveal.

Tatum stans Kravitz

Perhaps the most damning piece of evidence — if we even needed more — is the discovery that Tatum is a Kravitz stan. Fans noticed the actor follows not one, but two, Zoe Kravitz fan pages, along with his beau’s actual account. As he should.

A retreat upstate

Last weekend, the duo “confirmed” their relationship the way all true New Yorkers do, by going upstate together. Page Six saw them leaving a grocery store with a cart of essentials, and a bouquet of fresh flowers, supposedly heading back to their cozy-getaway.

Though they might not be ready to publicly confirm their relationship, it’s clear they’re enjoying each others company. And if that means more photos of them frolicking their way through the city, we’re all for it.