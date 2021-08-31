A Complete Timeline Of Zoe Kravitz And Channing Tatum's Relationship

Earlier this summer, Kravitz announced her directorial debut with the upcoming film Pussy Island. The genre thriller is about a young actress who falls for a handsome tech mogul, played by Tatum.

According to Deadline, Kravitz created the role with Tatum in mind. “Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” she said. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

Tatum later shared that he was “shocked” when Kravitz reached out. “No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing,” he said.