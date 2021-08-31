Entertainment
A Complete Timeline Of Zoe Kravitz And Channing Tatum's Relationship
Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum's relationship timeline shows how they went from creative partners to the internet's new favorite couple.
Zoe Kravitz is starring in her own rom-com this summer, and the world has a front row seat. The setting? New York City. The outfits? Simple, yet chic, with nary a bra in sight. The love interest? None other than Channing Tatum, Hollywood's favorite hunk. Isn’t it hard to see someone else living your dreams? Though these two have remained coy about their new, as-yet unconfirmed relationship — riding bikes, matching outfits, and laughing it up in the streets of NYC — it’s clear something’s going on. Below, we’ve broken down Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s budding relationship timeline, from creative partners to the internet's favorite couple.