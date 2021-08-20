Zoe Kravitz, the actor, model, singer and queen of effortless cool, is directing a film called Pussy Island. Her first full-length feature, she describes the upcoming project as a “genre thriller” and has said it’s loosely about her experiences with gender. Here’s everything we know about the highly-anticipated film so far.

Pussy Island starts filming next year, but it’s been in the works since 2017

Kravitz told Deadline she’s been working on the film since 2017. We don’t know yet when Pussy Island will be released, but according to Deadline the film begins production in early 2022 on an undisclosed tropical island. Maybe they’ll rub elbows with The White Lotus season 2 cast?

Pussy Island is a thriller

Per Deadline, the film is about a young waitress who sets her eyes on a handsome tech mogul, played by Channing Tatum. She eventually gets sucked into his world and is invited to an intimate gathering on a private island where she gets the sense that something isn’t right. Cue The Twilight Zone music. “There’s absolutely a thriller element to the film, but it has comedy, drama and real heart. At heart through, it’s a genre thriller,” Kravitz told Deadline.

The title has multiple meanings

Kravitz spoke with Deadline about the multiple meanings of the title, which feels very tongue-in-cheek and self-aware of the kind of 2016 Hillary Clinton feminism many women readily adopted at the time.

“I started writing this story in 2017, As a woman in general, and a woman in this industry, I’ve experienced some pretty wild behavior from the opposite sex. The title was kind of a joke at first, this place where people would go, bring women, party and hang out. The story evolved into something else, but the title wound up having multiple meanings. And it alludes to this time and place we claim to not be in anymore, in terms of sexual politics. People are evolving and changing but there is still a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths from past behavior. It’s a nod to that, but it’s also playful, and a really playful film in a lot of ways. I like that the title leads with that and has some heavy meaning beneath it.”

Kravitz hand-picked Channing Tatum for the role

In the Deadline interview, Kravitz said she specifically picked Tatum for the role of the tech mogul. Tatum said he was shocked to receive the offer, but that the role felt “scary and liberating,” and they developed the script together. “Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” Kravitz said in the interview. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.” What can we say: we love a hyper-masculine man diving into gender politics!

Speaking of which, they *might* also be dating

Rumors began circulating in January that the pair were dating days after Kravitz filed for divorce from her husband, actor Karl Glusman. But this week, Kravitz was spotted in the East Village riding on the pegs of Tatum’s BMX bike — a very 2000s power couple move — fueling rumors that the two may, in fact, be dating. Nothing is confirmed, but whatever’s going on, we’re happy these two hots found each other!